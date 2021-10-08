Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Middle Tennessee

The results, of course, have been self-evident. Watching Blue Raider games, you can see the defense go for a strip while wrapping up, or use great technique on an interception after making a good read of the quarterback. There’s still a lot more that goes into creating a turnover, and Virginia Tech and Charlotte were both able to protect the ball against Middle Tennessee. But when the opportunity has come, whether it be a Marshall running back who likes the run with the ball out from his chest, or a quarterback making the same read one too many times, the practice circuit has given the defense a certain comfort level to maximize those opportunities and execute when the time comes.

SD: It has certainly been a trial by fire in the early stretch of the season. Virginia Tech is an always solid ACC squad, UTSA has shown themselves to be a front runner in C-USA through five games, Charlotte is on the rise under Coach Will Healy, and Marshall will always be strong in the C-USA East. I’m sure the team wishes their record showed the progress the team made across September a little better (the Charlotte game in particular, a three point loss on the road, stands out as a game that could have easily flipped). But, there have been flashes of success for each side of the ball, just never all at once until the Marshall game. It’s set the team up well for the back half of the season, showing the team that they have the capability of having a really great year if all three facets of the game play well week to week.