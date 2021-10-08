Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Middle Tennessee

Liberty plays its third of four Conference USA foes Saturday. This is the second of two at home and marks the Flames’ Homecoming contest. The Flames welcome Middle Tennessee to Lynchburg for the first time, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Sam Doughton is a staff writer for GoBlueRaiders.com, the digital home of MTSU’s athletic communications office, and he serves as an in-house beat writer for the Blue Raiders. He stops by to answer five questions about MTSU. For his coverage of the Blue Raiders, follow him on Twitter: @sjdoughton.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Middle Tennessee certainly showed its resolve in its win over Marshall last week. Beating the Thundering Herd isn't an easy task on any particular week, but especially coming off three straight losses. What did that win do for the Blue Raiders?
SD: Head coach Rick Stockstill talked a lot post game against Marshall about how the Blue Raiders needed some evidence other than his own words that this was a team capable of being a good team. In the weeks prior, Middle Tennessee would often have one unit show up to play, but not another.
The loss to Charlotte featured an offense that was able to move the chains and hit on big plays both on the air and on the ground, but also had a defense that could not slow down the 49er RPO game. The loss the week prior to UTSA had a defense that kept a high-powered UTSA offense under wraps for the vast majority of the game, but an offense that found itself unable to move the football. Even the special teams unit, normally a pretty consistent group week to week, had a poor showing on punt and kickoff coverage against Virginia Tech in the first loss of the losing streak.
So to have a game like the Blue Raiders had Saturday, where they were able to put up 28 points on offense in one half and run for over 200 yards total, and where the defense could force six turnovers? It’s given this team the confidence they’ve needed to tackle the second month of the season.
N&A: Chase Cunningham has certainly given the offense a jolt since he took over for Bailey Hockman in the UTSA game. What dynamic does Cunningham give the MTSU offense that allows the Blue Raiders to find the end zone?
SD: Schematically, the biggest thing Cunningham offers to the Blue Raiders is the ability to run the zone read. I wouldn’t describe Cunningham as a running quarterback, but he’s shifty, listed at 5-11, 188 pounds, and has good straight line speed. Combine that with a good decision making from a veteran understanding of the offense, and he’s shown the ability to gash teams pulling the ball for a QB keeper if they don’t respect his running ability.
Of course, most teams do respect his legs, which just means that every other part of his game and the rest of the offense can shine. His running threat opens up more lanes for offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon to design RPOs, and also creates more gaps for his running backs to run through when he does hand the ball off. When passing, Cunningham has a really good accuracy on his short to mid-range throws, ideal for Dearmon’s system, and for keeping the chains moving. And while his arm is not as strong as Hockman’s was, he still has the ability to go over the top if the look is right.
To me, however, the biggest dynamic with him taking over at QB1 is the leadership he’s shown in the role, and how his teammates have responded to his elevation to the job. Cunningham entered the Middle Tennessee program originally as a walk-on, and has spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Asher O’Hara. His work ethic in practice and the weight room is evident, and his teammates clearly respect him because of that. I can’t tell you how many times a player in interviews has brought up, unprompted, how much respect they have for Chase and how excited they are to play with him as their signal caller. And I think that respect and trust has gone a long way to improving the team’s performance offensively since he’s taken over.
N&A: The six takeaways against Marshall certainly stand out. But Middle Tennessee is plus-10 in the turnover battle with 10 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. How has this defense been able to seize on so many opportunities to pounce and create takeaways?
SD: It all started in the offseason for this team. The coaching staff felt the defense didn’t generate enough turnovers in 2020. So in every practice in 2021, from winter workouts to spring camp to summer workouts to fall camp to in-season practice, the defense’s position groups began each day with a turnover circuit. Stripping technique drills, wrap up and strip, high pointing interceptions, just to name a few. They’re basic, but they’ve given the defense good muscle memory for the technique so that when the game speed hits, it’s just second nature.
The results, of course, have been self-evident. Watching Blue Raider games, you can see the defense go for a strip while wrapping up, or use great technique on an interception after making a good read of the quarterback. There’s still a lot more that goes into creating a turnover, and Virginia Tech and Charlotte were both able to protect the ball against Middle Tennessee. But when the opportunity has come, whether it be a Marshall running back who likes the run with the ball out from his chest, or a quarterback making the same read one too many times, the practice circuit has given the defense a certain comfort level to maximize those opportunities and execute when the time comes.
N&A: How has the early portion of the schedule shaped Middle Tennessee? Facing the likes of Virginia Tech, UTSA, Charlotte and Marshall has to help build a program?
SD: It has certainly been a trial by fire in the early stretch of the season. Virginia Tech is an always solid ACC squad, UTSA has shown themselves to be a front runner in C-USA through five games, Charlotte is on the rise under Coach Will Healy, and Marshall will always be strong in the C-USA East. I’m sure the team wishes their record showed the progress the team made across September a little better (the Charlotte game in particular, a three point loss on the road, stands out as a game that could have easily flipped). But, there have been flashes of success for each side of the ball, just never all at once until the Marshall game. It’s set the team up well for the back half of the season, showing the team that they have the capability of having a really great year if all three facets of the game play well week to week.
Stockstill said in this week’s press conference that Liberty will be the strongest team they’ve played so far, and I don’t really think you can have a strong argument against that statement. The Flames will have the best player the Blue Raiders have seen all year (Malik Willis) and perhaps the best defense, though both UTSA and Virginia Tech had strong units as well. There’s still much ahead of MT this week if they want to start the second half of the season on the right foot. But the tough start has developed some resilience in this team, and that can only help as C-USA play ramps up down the stretch.
N&A: What players or position group will you keep an eye on in Saturday's game?
SD: I think this game will be won or lost in the offensive trenches for Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raider offensive line struggled heavily early in the season, but has put together better performances the past two weeks. Some of that is the schematic benefit of Cunningham as the team’s starting quarterback, with the zone read and quick passes he’s adept at helping open up the offense more. But this is still a team that’s only rushed for 100 yards twice this season and only had their running backs rush for at least 100 yards once. If the Blue Raiders can’t establish the running game against a fast Liberty defense that had eight tackles for loss last week against UAB, it might be a long day in Lynchburg for Middle Tennessee.
When the Flames have the ball, I’m curious to see how the Liberty wideouts matchup with the Blue Raiders’ secondary. Middle Tennessee sports two all-conference safeties (Reed Blankenship and Gregory Grate) on the backend, and has shown remarkable depth at corner and nickel. Liberty has just as much depth at wideout, with four players having catches of 30 or more yards last week at UAB. I’m intrigued to see how defensive coordinator Scott Shafer will try to slow down the Flames’ wide receivers, particularly their big play ability, all while taking into account Willis’ dual threat skillset at quarterback.