Ask a beat writer: Five questions about North Alabama

MH: I think for starters, all of the redshirt junior receivers bring something different to the game. It’s a group that has been together for three years now and collectively made big strides last season. Jakobi Byrd has some speed and dropped some weight over the offseason. He typically runs well after the catch. Dexter Boykin is the biggest of the four receivers and he typically does well with contested catches downfield. Andre Little is another player with a lot of speed and can also be effective in the return game. Cortez Hall might be the most athletic of the bunch, although all of them are solid in their own regard. Hall has a knack for making tough catches along the sideline. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some other players get looks too, outside of the typical four that Coach Freeze is more than likely referring to. Patrick McKaufman is a transfer from Oklahoma State who joined the team over the summer. He’s 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and could be a weapon in the red zone if used correctly. Cameron Turner is another receiver who is a redshirt junior that could likely see the field more this fall. I imagine UNA will try to find creative ways to get each of these players the ball often.