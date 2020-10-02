Ask a beat writer: Five questions about North Alabama

Liberty continues its three-game homestand Saturday against North Alabama, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Michael Hebert of The TimesDaily in Florence, Alabama, stops by to answer five questions about North Alabama. For his coverage of the Lions, follow him on Twitter: @md_hebert55.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Most people in Lynchburg know about North Alabama through the program's ASUN Conference membership in the same sports as Liberty, but the football program might not be as well known with the Lions still in the transitional phase from Division II to FCS. How is that transition going under coach Chris Willis?
MH: I get the sense that the Lions are sort of learning as they go in terms of what it takes to have success at the FCS level. For example, depth was a huge problem for UNA last season. The Lions could play well in the first half of games but falter in the second. Or they could play poor in the first half but turn it on in the second, only for the deficit to be too much to overcome. The staff recognized that in order to be competitive consistently they need more depth, specifically with size on the offensive and defensive lines. In recruiting, UNA almost exclusively signed transfer players, particularly in areas of need (offensive line). Each year, I feel like Willis and his staff have sort of recognized areas of need in terms of becoming an FCS program and did their best to address it. Now, UNA will get another chance to see where they stack up. The Lions haven’t played an FBS opponent since 1997, so this is another “building block” if you will, for the Lions in year three of the transition.
N&A: North Alabama is opening its season Saturday as part of a four-game campaign this fall. How are the Lions approaching this contest and this abbreviated schedule with Big South Conference games slated for the spring?
MH: From the start, Willis has explained how the four games this fall serve as a barometer for the team as they prepare for next fall. The Lions understand they’ll be underdogs in just about every game, given they play FBS schools like Liberty, Southern Miss and BYU in the four-game schedule. Games like these give the staff a chance to evaluate and manage the roster if they need to. The staff looks at the games as a benchmark to identify what they’ve improved on and what still needs work before the Lions are set to play a Big South schedule. As far as the spring, Willis has been public with the fact that he is not in favor of a spring schedule and would rather just prepare to play a regular fall season in 2021. If the Big South goes with games in the spring, which sounds like it could be around five games, they’ll potentially play, but UNA is looking toward next fall, which will be the last year of the transition. The Lions will be eligible to compete for championships for the first time in the FCS in 2022.
N&A: Blake Dever is listed as UNA's starting quarterback on the initial depth chart, and he has bounced around during his time at the college ranks with stops at Savannah State, Arkansas State, Iowa Central Community College and now at UNA. What has allowed Dever to jump to the top of the depth chart and what can we expect to see from him Saturday?
MH: Quarterback has been a question for the Lions ever since the starter from the last two seasons, Christian Lopez, graduated. Blake Dever had a great spring practice and spring game and was the only quarterback on the roster left from a year ago that had started and/or played significantly in games. The Lions brought in a transfer from East Carolina, Reid Herring, during the signing period, but Herring left the team before preseason camp started due to personal reasons. Willis emphasized from the beginning of preseason camp that more than likely, both Blake Dever and Rett Files will play. It could be game-to-game in determining how much each will play, but Dever will at the very least, get the first series against Liberty. Both quarterbacks missed time throughout preseason camp due to COVID-related issues and quarantine, but Dever missed less time than Files did, giving the coaching staff enough confidence to go with Dever to start. As far as what we can expect to see, it’ll be much different from what Lopez brought, who was known for being a bit more of a scrambling quarterback. Dever has a strong arm, as does Files, and with a good pocket he can make tight throws if needed. He might not light up the stat sheet, but he can definitely be efficient in the offense.
N&A: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is impressed with the UNA wide receiver corps. What makes the group so formidable? Who should people watch out for Saturday?
MH: I think for starters, all of the redshirt junior receivers bring something different to the game. It’s a group that has been together for three years now and collectively made big strides last season. Jakobi Byrd has some speed and dropped some weight over the offseason. He typically runs well after the catch. Dexter Boykin is the biggest of the four receivers and he typically does well with contested catches downfield. Andre Little is another player with a lot of speed and can also be effective in the return game. Cortez Hall might be the most athletic of the bunch, although all of them are solid in their own regard. Hall has a knack for making tough catches along the sideline. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some other players get looks too, outside of the typical four that Coach Freeze is more than likely referring to. Patrick McKaufman is a transfer from Oklahoma State who joined the team over the summer. He’s 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and could be a weapon in the red zone if used correctly. Cameron Turner is another receiver who is a redshirt junior that could likely see the field more this fall. I imagine UNA will try to find creative ways to get each of these players the ball often.
N&A: What are your keys to North Alabama being successful against Liberty?
MH: It all starts defensively for North Alabama. The Lions can’t allow Liberty to hit big plays downfield with any of the Flames’ receivers, specifically D.J. Stubbs. I’m interested to see how the defensive line holds up at the line of scrimmage, I feel like we’ll find that out rather early in the game. In my opinion, Liberty should still have the edge no matter if Chris Ferguson or Malik Willis is at quarterback, but if Willis is back and fully healthy, he poses a lot of problems. If Liberty is able to pick up four to five yards on the ground with ease, it could be a long day. UNA has to force the Flames into some third down situations and get off the field. On the other side, the Lions have to be able to run the ball. I’d be hard pressed to think UNA can keep up with the Liberty offense in a shootout.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!