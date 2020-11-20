Ask a beat writer: Five questions about North Carolina State

Liberty heads on the road for its final of three matchups with an ACC opponent Saturday against North Carolina State, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Jonas Pope IV of The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, stops by to answer five questions about N.C. State. For his coverage of the Wolfpack, follow him on Twitter: @JEPopeIV.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Bailey Hockman has seemed to take advantage of his second chance as the starting quarterback after Devin Leary suffered a fibula injury against Duke. How much has Hockman improved in his past three starts?
JP: The main thing is he is doing a better job of taking care of the football. Yes, he threw an interception late against Miami, and the one against FSU was just an outstanding play by the defensive back, but Hockman is throwing the ball and living to fight another play. He’s also playing with a ton of confidence. He knows he’s the guy, the players have told him that they have his back and according to center Grant Gibson, Hockman took that vote of confidence and “ran with it.” Just the way he carries himself on the field looks like a completely different guy than the one we saw earlier in the year.
N&A: Tight end Cary Angeline is a matchup nightmare with his 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame and has 11 touchdowns in two seasons. What has Angeline done to make himself such a reliable target in this offense?
JP: The simple answer is to be 6-foot-7. All jokes aside, life is easy for quarterbacks when you have such a sure handed pass catcher. And offensive coordinator Tim Beck does a good job of moving Angeline around, lining him up in different spots. Angeline isn’t a throwback, hand in the dirt tight end. He’ll line up in the slot and is so good at route running, he wins a lot of those battles with linebackers and safeties.
N&A: The common theme for the Wolfpack this season has been holding teams to less than 30 points (5-0 when doing that, 0-3 when teams score more than 30). Has it been matchups or something else that led to Virginia Tech, UNC and Miami being able to score points at will?
JP: I would say against Virginia Tech and UNC, N.C. State was overmatched and just ran into two teams who picked the right day to play their best games. Against Miami, in which State led by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack just couldn’t finish, they couldn’t make that one play to put the game away. Some of that is youth, some of it is Miami just made plays when it counted. People around Raleigh are still wondering which N.C. State team showed up in Blacksburg and Chapel Hill, because they were never really in the game.
N&A: The Liberty coaching staff has raved about nose guard Alim McNeill. What makes him so disruptive in the middle of the line?
JP: He’s so strong (445 bench, 640 squat), he’s almost impossible to move. McNeill doesn’t make a lot of tackles, but he redirects a lot of plays because he’s so stout at the line of scrimmage. And he’s a good athlete (also played one season of baseball at N.C. State), so he has the agility to pursue ball carriers, even at 326 pounds.
N&A: What are your keys for N.C. State to avoid falling to 1-4 this season against ranked teams?
JP: Start fast like they’ve done against Miami and Florida State, take care of the football and establish a running game. Dave Doeren praised Liberty for being able to control the clock so the best defense for the Wolfpack will be a good offense that can keep Malik Willis off the field. Speaking of Willis, the defense has to get off blocks, swarm to Willis and get him to the ground. Easier said than done.
