Ask a beat writer: Five questions about North Carolina State

Liberty heads on the road for its final of three matchups with an ACC opponent Saturday against North Carolina State, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Jonas Pope IV of The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, stops by to answer five questions about N.C. State. For his coverage of the Wolfpack, follow him on Twitter: @JEPopeIV.

Now onto the Q&A:

N&A: Bailey Hockman has seemed to take advantage of his second chance as the starting quarterback after Devin Leary suffered a fibula injury against Duke. How much has Hockman improved in his past three starts?

JP: The main thing is he is doing a better job of taking care of the football. Yes, he threw an interception late against Miami, and the one against FSU was just an outstanding play by the defensive back, but Hockman is throwing the ball and living to fight another play. He’s also playing with a ton of confidence. He knows he’s the guy, the players have told him that they have his back and according to center Grant Gibson, Hockman took that vote of confidence and “ran with it.” Just the way he carries himself on the field looks like a completely different guy than the one we saw earlier in the year.