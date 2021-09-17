Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Old Dominion

Liberty opened its FBS era with a 42-point victory at home over Old Dominion. The in-state foes meet for the first time since 2018 when the Flames welcome the Monarchs back to Williams Stadium. The return visit means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. David Hall covers Old Dominion, along with the Norfolk Tides and Norfolk State basketball, for The Virginian-Pilot, and he stops by to answer five questions about Old Dominion. For his coverage of the Monarchs, follow him on Twitter: @DavidHallVP.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Ricky Rahne had to wait 634 days between being hired as the new ODU football coach to finally leading the Monarchs in a game. Did you get a sense of how he handled that extended period of time and what he did to help the program prepare for the 2021 season?
DH: Ricky basically accepted the school’s decision not to play in 2020, hunkered down and did everything he could to make the program better. That included hiring, recruiting, scouring the transfer portal and conducting workouts as safely and efficiently as possible. At the height of the quarantine, players did all sorts of things to improvise workouts. It was an unprecedented situation for a newly hired coach, and he met it head-on.
N&A: What has stood out (or not stood out) to you about ODU's performances against Wake Forest and Hampton?
DH: I thought the Monarchs looked tentative at Wake Forest and confident at home against Hampton. Maybe getting the first-game-in-nearly-two-years jitters out of the way was helpful. Then again, going from an ACC opponent to one with fewer resources didn’t hurt either. The record-setting rushing game against Hampton was particularly impressive.
N&A: UCF transfer D.J. Mack Jr.'s first two starts have been rough (Wake Forest) and great (Hampton). What should Liberty fans expect out of the signal caller Saturday?
DH: Mack looked completely out of sorts at Wake Forest, but he was accurate, patient and wise against Hampton. Of course, those are two vastly different opponents, so we’ll see how Mack adjusts moving forward. He said he watched plenty of film between those games and worked on his decision-making. It showed, but we’ll have to wait and see if it continues to show.
N&A: Lynchburg native Elijah Davis certainly had a great first half against Hampton, and he wasn't too shabby either against Wake Forest. How has he adapted to his role with the Monarchs?
DH: He’s seemed to fit right in. Speed, vision, elusiveness – what’s not to like? His status for Saturday, though, remains up in the air. He has an unspecified injury.
N&A: What do you want to see out of ODU Saturday that will get the Monarchs to 2-1?
DH: Ha. I just want the clock to run. But if the Monarchs are going to win the game, they’ll have to continue to handle themselves at the line of scrimmage and get nearly flawless decision-making out of QB D.J. Mack. Not turning the ball over would also be a huge help. If they can run the ball anywhere nearly as well as they did against Hampton, it will be a long day for Liberty’s defense.