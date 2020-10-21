Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Southern Miss

Liberty returns home for one game against Southern Miss before its first open week of the altered 2020 season. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Patrick Magee of The Sun Herald based in Biloxi, Mississippi, stops by to answer five questions about Southern Miss. For his coverage of the Golden Eagles, follow him on Twitter: @Patrick_Magee.

Now onto the Q&A:

N&A: This has certainly been a strange start to Southern Miss' season from dealing with COVID-related issues since the summer, facing the uncertainty of the paths of several hurricanes from the Gulf Coast, and Jay Hopson's abrupt resignation after the season opener. How has this program handled all of the adversity?

PM: We all know it would be an unusual season, but Southern Miss has had a stranger campaign than most. Rock bottom was the 66-24 loss to rival Tulane in the third game of the season. The Golden Eagles rebounded 41-31 against North Texas, but the Mean Green were dealing with their own COVID-19 issues at the time. Scotty Walden has steadied the ship in terms of energy and morale, but it remains to be seen if the team can hang with good competition the rest of the way.