Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Syracuse

CC: If I had to guess, I think Freeze's comments were aimed more at Syracuse's switch to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme this offseason than the personnel. The new scheme includes a lot of twisting and stunting from the defensive line in an effort to confuse the offense and create openings for blitzing linebackers. Linebacker Mikel Jones is the most disruptive and will move around, rushing from spots on the line and from deep as a linebacker. Among the linemen, senior Kingsley Jonathan has been the most disruptive.

CC: The biggest thing Syracuse needs to do is shake off a really horrible start to the season and the growing reality that it's probably not going to finish the way they would like. In addition to the bad record, the Orange has likely lost its two most irreplaceable pieces in DeVito and Cisco. It would be human to surrender. So Syracuse needs to start by rallying together and shaking off those bad feelings. From an actual football standpoint, the Orange is going to need to be able to run the ball with its running backs. Sean Tucker was dinged up at the end of the Duke game but the true freshman has been pretty effective over the last two games. There's reason to think Syracuse could follow that path to victory.