Ask a beat writer: Five questions about UMass

Happy Thanksgiving to all of the readers and subscribers who have followed along through this unpredictable and unforgettable football season. Thank you for reading online and in print, and I appreciate all of the emails and messages you have sent since the season got underway in the middle of September.
Liberty plays its final home game of the 2020 season on Black Friday against UMass, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Howard Herman of The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, stops by to answer five questions about UMass. He has been with the Eagle since 1988 and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame. For his coverage of the Minutemen, follow him on Twitter: @howardherman.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: UMass is completing its four-game fall schedule Friday, a truncated season that began back at the beginning of October. What has this whirlwind experience been like for the program?
HH: From the first day that UMass started preparing for its truncated 2020 season, coach Walt Bell has said that it is a reward for his players staying COVID free and doing what they should be doing. When he met with reporters on Tuesday, Bell said, “We’re all clear. We’re all good. All the PCRs were negative from Saturday’s swab and again from [Monday’s] swab. So, we’re good.” In an earlier interview, he said that staying vigilant is the most important thing. On the field, things have been tricky because UMass had 18 practices heading into the opener at Georgia Southern. Usually, teams have all summer and fall camp in preparation. Because of the pandemic, UMass had been shut down, so the team didn’t start preparing for Georgia Southern until October.
N&A: UMass AD Ryan Bamford pieced together a schedule that is incredibly competitive. The four teams (Georgia Southern, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Liberty) all have winning records, and Marshall and Liberty are either ranked or have been ranked this season. Could this be considered a victory to give Walt Bell a chance to continue building the program in his second season?
HH: This is a “free” season for Bell and his football team. Thanks to the NCAA, everyone on the UMass, and for that matter, the Liberty roster, are getting an additional season of eligibility. By playing four games, this gives Bell and his staff a chance to watch the players improve on the field. It also gives the coaching staff an opportunity to determine how things should look going forward. Playing four games is certainly more valuable than just practicing. And while piecing together the season, the Liberty game had originally been on the UMass schedule when the Minutemen shut down in the late summer.
N&A: The offense has struggled through three games and ranks near the bottom in most every major statistic category. Why has this unit been unable to find any traction?
HH: Where do we start? Bell doesn’t provide excuses, instead saying that his players need to play better and his coaches need to coach better. It all starts at quarterback. It’s a position that UMass has had issues with since Bell came on board prior to the start of the 2019 season. For now, it appears that true freshman Will Koch will get the start on Friday in Lynchburg. Were it not the last game of the season and there were a game or two left to play, it is possible that redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro could have started. As it is, expect to see both on Friday. The one thing Bell has constantly said, and it was referenced above, is that the lack of summer practicing and fall camp put his quarterbacks way behind. Neither has taken over a game. The offensive line has had issues as well. UMass has wanted to run the ball, but it has not been able to really establish a ground presence. When the Minutemen can do that, then things could open up for the passing game.
N&A: The defense, which was picked apart last season, took a step forward against Florida Atlantic. What has the unit done to improve?
HH: UMass returned its top two tacklers in senior linebackers Cole McCubrey and Mike Ruane, but they were the only returning tacklers out of the top nine in 2019. The defensive unit is really, really young. Did I say they are really young? Of the 26 players listed on the depth chart for last week’s Florida Atlantic game, 12 are first-year freshmen and 21 of the 26 are either freshman, sophomore or redshirt sophomore players. The youngest group is the secondary, where Notre Dame transfer and redshirt sophomore Noah Boykin and sophomore Josh Wallace are the corners. Last week at FAU, the secondary members were put on an island, and did a pretty good job of not getting burnt.
N&A: What are your keys for UMass in this Black Friday matchup with Liberty?
HH: Keys for UMass in the Black Friday game? Maybe if the Flames are all suffering from turkey-induced tryptophan comas, they will sleep past kickoff. Seriously though, it is going to take a perfect 60 minutes for the Minutemen to win. If UMass is going to have a puncher’s chance of winning, it will have to keep dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis under wraps. That’s something very few teams have been able to do this year. Walt Bell is very familiar with the Roswell, Georgia, native from his time as the offensive coordinator at Maryland and Florida State. The UMass defense will have to turn the Flames over a couple of times. The next interception will be the first interception. UMass has forced one turnover in three games. Assuming the UMass defense can keep the Liberty offense from running wild, the Minutemen will have to find more than the 21 points they scored in last year’s 63-21 win by Liberty in Amherst. Koch has started to develop a bit of chemistry with tight end, and former quarterback, Josiah Johnson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!