Ask a beat writer: Five questions about UMass

HH: This is a “free” season for Bell and his football team. Thanks to the NCAA, everyone on the UMass, and for that matter, the Liberty roster, are getting an additional season of eligibility. By playing four games, this gives Bell and his staff a chance to watch the players improve on the field. It also gives the coaching staff an opportunity to determine how things should look going forward. Playing four games is certainly more valuable than just practicing. And while piecing together the season, the Liberty game had originally been on the UMass schedule when the Minutemen shut down in the late summer.

HH: Where do we start? Bell doesn’t provide excuses, instead saying that his players need to play better and his coaches need to coach better. It all starts at quarterback. It’s a position that UMass has had issues with since Bell came on board prior to the start of the 2019 season. For now, it appears that true freshman Will Koch will get the start on Friday in Lynchburg. Were it not the last game of the season and there were a game or two left to play, it is possible that redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro could have started. As it is, expect to see both on Friday. The one thing Bell has constantly said, and it was referenced above, is that the lack of summer practicing and fall camp put his quarterbacks way behind. Neither has taken over a game. The offensive line has had issues as well. UMass has wanted to run the ball, but it has not been able to really establish a ground presence. When the Minutemen can do that, then things could open up for the passing game.