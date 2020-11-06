Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Virginia Tech

Liberty returns to action following the open week and is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. The reward for achieving the milestone: facing arguably the state’s most dominant program in recent memory, Virginia Tech. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup, and this name should be a familiar one for the readers of The News & Advance. Mike Barber is a New Jersey native and a 2001 Rutgers graduate. He's been covering college football in the Commonwealth since 2002 and has been writing about the Atlantic Coast Conference for the Richmond Times-Dispatch since 2012. He stops by to answer a few questions about Virginia Tech. For his coverage of the Hokies, and the Virginia Cavaliers, follow him on Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Virginia Tech did very well early in the season winning with a roster and coaching staff depleted because of injuries, COVID and an assortment of other issues. How did those myriad of challenges mold and shape the Hokies into one of the better teams in the ACC?
MB: I think that's a great way to phrase it. Teams character is often molded or developed in spring ball and some in fall camp. Virginia Tech didn't have spring practices and its fall camp — like most programs across the country — was disjointed. So, instead, the Hokies forged a team personality of resilience dealing with the major roster flux of their first three games. Beating North Carolina State in the opener and Duke in the second game, both times down about two dozen players and without new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. showed a good amount of mettle.
The Hokies are still trying to find out who they are defensively this year, and the passing game has a lot of room to improve. But Tech's running game and its depth proved sufficient to carry through those first few weeks.
Those are all things the team discovered early on, when COVID issues gave them every excuse to fold and they found a way to open the year 2-0 instead.
N&A: Running back Khalil Herbert has been a home run transfer for Virginia Tech and arguably its most explosive tailback since David Wilson. What makes Herbert, the graduate transfer from Kansas, such a perfect fit for this offense?
MB: Herbert has a great blend of patience and burst. He's unafraid to slow play, working behind the line and waiting for the blocking to develop. He has great vision and when a hole opens, he gets to it and through it amazingly quickly. The funny thing is, going into the year most of the hype surrounded Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear and his versatility. Blackshear, who needed an NCAA waiver to play this season, has been slow to emerge, but Herbert has been one of the biggest stars of the early part of the ACC season.
He's getting 133.8 yards per game and a staggering 8.4 yards per attempt, both the highest marks in the league.
Virginia Tech has had just one 1,000 yard rusher in Justin Fuente's tenure. At 803 yards through the first six games, Herbert is well on his way to becoming the second.
N&A: Former Tech lineman Dwight Vick posted a video from a 1990s game in which the offensive line generated a substantial push at the line of scrimmage and made it easy for the running backs to pick up yards in chunks. He said he sees the same traits in this year's team. What has made this offensive line such a powerful force?
MB: There are two factors that have, finally, made Virginia Tech's offensive line the kind of physical presence it was when Vick played. First, this unit has experience. All the rookies who played last season, including tackle Luke Tenuta and guard Doug Nester, are now game-tested.
The Hokies returned all their starters from last season and added former Coastal Carolina center Brock Hoffman. Hoffman had to sit out last season after transferring and being denied a waiver by the NCAA. By all accounts, Hoffman has brought an added edge and nastiness to the front five, a development that has pleased former players and produced the ACC's top rushing attack.
N&A: There's no question this offense is better when Hendon Hooker is at quarterback. What, in your mind, makes the dual-threat redshirt junior such an integral part to the Hokies' success?
MB: The simple answer is, Hooker is the best quarterback in the program. Last season, when Tech turned to him to take over for Ryan Willis after the Duke loss, the Hokies won his first six starts. He's got big play ability as both a passer and a runner, but the real strength of Hooker's game is his consistency and dependability. He's completing 63.4 percent of his passes this year. (Braxton Burmeister, who played in his place, is at just 46 percent.) He's excellent with ball security. Of his three interceptions this season, which all came in one game, one was tipped and one was a desperation heave at the end.
He's also running for just under 90 yards per game and getting 5.8 yards per run.
N&A: The Tech defense has been hurt the most through injuries/COVID this season, but starters are steadily trickling back into the rotation. How much better can this unit be? What has stood out to you so far?
MB: I think this defense still has a chance to be really good, one of the best in the ACC. New coordinator Justin Hamilton didn't have the benefit of spring practice, dealt with a disjointed fall camp and has had his lineup stripped down each week by testing and contact tracing. Even Hamilton missed the first two games after a positive COVID test.
The secondary was hit so hard, that in the loss to North Carolina, Tech was forced to slide linebacker Alan Tisdale back to play a rudimentary safety position.
But the Hokies are getting closer and closer to being full strength. Defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford is back from injury, and end Tyjuan Garbutt has rejoined the program, giving the team a full rotation up front. Cornerback Jermaine Waller could return this week, bolstering a defensive backfield that has been held together with tape, glue and staples.
It's been impressive how well Tech's depth has held up to this point. Defensive ends Amare Barno, Emanuel Belmar and Justus Reed have been outstanding, as has defensive Chamarri Conner, the only secondary player to start every game.
