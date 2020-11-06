Ask a beat writer: Five questions about Virginia Tech

N&A: Former Tech lineman Dwight Vick posted a video from a 1990s game in which the offensive line generated a substantial push at the line of scrimmage and made it easy for the running backs to pick up yards in chunks. He said he sees the same traits in this year's team. What has made this offensive line such a powerful force?

MB: There are two factors that have, finally, made Virginia Tech's offensive line the kind of physical presence it was when Vick played. First, this unit has experience. All the rookies who played last season, including tackle Luke Tenuta and guard Doug Nester, are now game-tested.

The Hokies returned all their starters from last season and added former Coastal Carolina center Brock Hoffman. Hoffman had to sit out last season after transferring and being denied a waiver by the NCAA. By all accounts, Hoffman has brought an added edge and nastiness to the front five, a development that has pleased former players and produced the ACC's top rushing attack.

N&A: There's no question this offense is better when Hendon Hooker is at quarterback. What, in your mind, makes the dual-threat redshirt junior such an integral part to the Hokies' success?​