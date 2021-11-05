Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Ole Miss

Liberty plays a team from the powerful Southeastern Conference Saturday. It is the first time since 2018 when the Flames were demolished in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Liberty travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss, and that means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Michael Katz is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. He stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about Ole Miss. For his coverage of the Rebels, follow him on Twitter: @MichaelLKatz.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: What are the feelings around Oxford with Hugh Freeze returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium? How are fans reacting to him being back in town for a football game?
MK: It's really interesting, because I was incredibly curious about this myself. I was not here when that whole situation went down but remember all of the details. So when I saw this game on the schedule, I thought it would be interesting to see what fans are saying. I think the overall thought with Freeze is that he made some mistakes that he has since owned, and that he put the football program in a place it really hadn't been in a while. And for that reason, I think he's going to have a fair share of people warmly receiving him. There will absolutely be some who do not feel that way, but I think most people appreciate what Freeze did for Ole Miss as a program overall.
N&A: This is a matchup of two of the nation's top quarterbacks in Matt Corral and Malik Willis. What has made Corral so special in his junior season?
MK: There's two things I think about when I talk about Corral: 1) He has avoided turnovers and 2) He is an absolute warrior. Corral was really good last year but he had two really, really bad games where he threw 11 interceptions combined against Arkansas and LSU. He has not been perfect of late, but he has still avoided that game that snowballs out of control.
The second part is his heart. Corral is not the biggest guy out there, but he is tough as nails. He will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means carrying the ball 30 times against Tennessee. The Ole Miss offense has a lot of guys beat up right now, and even if they play, they won't be full strength. Corral is among those hurting (he was carted off last week for re-injuring his ankle and then came back in), but I'd be shocked if he wasn't out there. Corral has a golden arm, great runner, all that stuff. But I think the thing that separates him is his mentality. He has guts and will give everything has until he quite literally can't.
N&A: The Ole Miss defense probably doesn't get enough credit with the offense garnering most of the attention. What makes that side of the ball go?
MK: For me it's the play of linebackers Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson. Campbell transferred from Maryland in the offseason and has been a real steadying presence up the middle. Robinson was a running back earlier in his career at Southeast Missouri before coming to Oxford. He's been all over the field, and his increased role defensively I think has correlated to a better product overall. I would also be remiss to not mention defensive end Sam Williams, who has 8.5 sacks and has finally become the consistent game-wrecker the Rebels have needed him to be since transferring from Northeast Mississippi CC.
N&A: How are the Rebels planning on rebounding after last week's setback at Auburn?
MK: There was a lot of second-guessing by fans as far as fourth-downs are concerned in the Auburn game — Ole Miss scored just two touchdowns in the red zone and turned the ball over on downs three times. But that's what Lane Kiffin wants to do. He is going to be aggressive and play the odds out in his head. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I think they're going to keep that mindset going forward, even if it backfired a bit last week at Auburn.
N&A: Liberty is starting to get healthy after dealing with injuries at the midway point of the season. How is Ole Miss looking from a health standpoint?
MK: As Kiffin has said, he's never seen injuries on one side of the ball quite like this before. The offense is kind of being held together with tape at this point. Kiffin said a few days ago that only two initial starters were practicing, which is pretty jarring, though I think giving guys rest was part of that plan. But their most veteran offensive lineman, guard Ben Brown, tore his biceps. All three of their top receivers are hurt in some capacity, as Jonathan Mingo hasn't played since Tulane, Braylon Sanders missed LSU and didn't catch a pass last week, and Dontario Drummond left the Auburn game for a bit as well. I think some combination of those receivers will be out there Saturday, but it's going to put more on the shoulders of Corral, who is also dealing with a bad injury. It all kind of happened at the worst possible time.
N&A: Many Liberty fans are expected to make the trip to Oxford for the first meeting between the programs. For those fans making the trip, what suggestions do you have for those looking for a bite to eat, something to drink or visiting any tourist attractions?
MK: It's funny you say that because, embarrassingly, I just moved here fairly recently and myself don't know all the great spots! That being said, you need to spend some time at The Square, the downtown area near the courthouse. Tons of great food and drinks to be had, and some good patios if it isn't too cold. One of the local, touristy favorites is Ajax Diner, which has amazing comfort food. Boure is wonderful as well, with some kind of Cajun-ish meals and great drinks. I'm also a big fan of Oxford Burger Company — it's as straight-forward as it sounds. And if you have a sweet tooth, you must try the Oxford Creamery. Best ice cream and shakes in town!