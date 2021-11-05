Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Ole Miss

N&A: This is a matchup of two of the nation's top quarterbacks in Matt Corral and Malik Willis. What has made Corral so special in his junior season?

MK: There's two things I think about when I talk about Corral: 1) He has avoided turnovers and 2) He is an absolute warrior. Corral was really good last year but he had two really, really bad games where he threw 11 interceptions combined against Arkansas and LSU. He has not been perfect of late, but he has still avoided that game that snowballs out of control.

The second part is his heart. Corral is not the biggest guy out there, but he is tough as nails. He will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means carrying the ball 30 times against Tennessee. The Ole Miss offense has a lot of guys beat up right now, and even if they play, they won't be full strength. Corral is among those hurting (he was carted off last week for re-injuring his ankle and then came back in), but I'd be shocked if he wasn't out there. Corral has a golden arm, great runner, all that stuff. But I think the thing that separates him is his mentality. He has guts and will give everything has until he quite literally can't.

N&A: The Ole Miss defense probably doesn't get enough credit with the offense garnering most of the attention. What makes that side of the ball go?