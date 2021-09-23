Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Syracuse

SB: Two key additions have bolstered the top end of last year’s struggling secondary. Freshman early enrollee Duce Chestnut won a starting corner job and has been extremely impressive through a quarter of the season. His physicality has helped him more than hold his own in run support while challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage. New Mexico State transfer Jason Simmons won the starting field safety job at the very end of fall camp. He’s most often defending the opposing slot receiver and has all the mobility skills to keep up with wideouts coming out of their breaks. For both of those guys, communication and understanding how SU handles its zone coverages are the biggest keys.

Garrett Williams, the team’s other starting corner, and boundary safety Ja’Had Carter are ACC-proven performers while the Rover spot is currently held down by returning freshman Rob Hanna. Hanna has had issues in run support again this year so don’t be surprised if converted wide receiver Justin Barron gets significant snaps against LU.

N&A: The Orange’s offensive line was decimated by injuries and players opting out in the COVID season. This season, Mike Schmidt was brought in to lead the unit, and it seems like the experienced group is playing much better. How was the front five able to turn things around?