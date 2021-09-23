Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Syracuse

Liberty recorded its first victory over an ACC opponent with a 38-21 triumph over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome last season. The teams meet again for the second straight season in the Carrier Dome. The final of the three-game series means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Stephen Bailey covers Syracuse football, men’s basketball and recruiting for 247Sports Cuse Nation, and he stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about Syracuse. For his coverage of the Orange, follow him on Twitter: @Stephen_Bailey1.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Syracuse appears to be off to a much better start this season compared to last. Granted, playing a true nonconference schedule probably doesn’t hurt. What has been your assessment so far of the Orange through three games?
SB: Syracuse has roughly met external expectations through three games. The Orange ran all over an athletically inferior Ohio defense before the team’s already limited offense faceplanted against its first Power Five opponent in Rutgers. There’s no need to put stock into what happened against Albany.
The SU defense has clearly taken a step forward in Year 2 of the 3-3-5 under Tony White. SU’s veteran defensive linemen know what they’re doing and are, in turn, able to use the size and experience they’ve accrued. A young corps of linebackers is athletic enough to disrupt the backfield and hold its own in terms of lateral quickness. And a secondary that had to replace three NFL players seems to have plugged the gaps OK, though that unit has gotten away with a couple of failures in coverage as well.
Offensively, this game should serve as a good litmus test for whether Syracuse can actually run the ball. A revamped offensive line looked shaky against Rutgers, though it got its top interior linemen in Dakota Davis back last weekend. If that unit can pave the way for Sean Tucker, Tommy DeVito should have time to provide a balanced offensive effort.
N&A: Sean Tucker was one of three players to rush for more than 100 yards against Liberty last season, and the Liberty coaching staff raved about him earlier this week. How vital is he to Syracuse’s success on that side of the ball?
SB: He’s the team’s best running back by a significant margin — and that’s no knock on the rest of the room. Breakaway speed aside, Tucker is the complete package with the ball in his hands. His vision, instincts and ability to fall forward are unparalleled in terms of backs I’ve covered over the last decade. The returning freshman is looking stronger than ever this year, too.
Pass protection has, at times, been a concern — as has been the case for the offensive line and a thinned-down tight end room. But that’s expected for a young back.
N&A: Syracuse was playing without two of its best players in the secondary in last season’s matchup with Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu both out. Neither are back this season, but the back end of the defense is playing at a fairly high level. What has changed?
SB: Two key additions have bolstered the top end of last year’s struggling secondary. Freshman early enrollee Duce Chestnut won a starting corner job and has been extremely impressive through a quarter of the season. His physicality has helped him more than hold his own in run support while challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage. New Mexico State transfer Jason Simmons won the starting field safety job at the very end of fall camp. He’s most often defending the opposing slot receiver and has all the mobility skills to keep up with wideouts coming out of their breaks. For both of those guys, communication and understanding how SU handles its zone coverages are the biggest keys.
Garrett Williams, the team’s other starting corner, and boundary safety Ja’Had Carter are ACC-proven performers while the Rover spot is currently held down by returning freshman Rob Hanna. Hanna has had issues in run support again this year so don’t be surprised if converted wide receiver Justin Barron gets significant snaps against LU.
N&A: The Orange’s offensive line was decimated by injuries and players opting out in the COVID season. This season, Mike Schmidt was brought in to lead the unit, and it seems like the experienced group is playing much better. How was the front five able to turn things around?
SB: I think it’s still a little early to say they’ve turned things around. Certainly, the O-line is better than the group that was forced to start a fullback at guard for much of last year. But against Rutgers, the Orange lost in the trenches decisively. The return of Davis goes a long way toward mending some of the team’s pass pro weaknesses on the inside and SU hopes sliding sixth-year veteran Airon Servais to center will improve communication. But that unit, particularly whoever takes on the fifth-man duties — Darius Tisdale and/or Carlos Vettorello — should be tested early and often.
The left side of the line — third-year tackle Matthew Bergeron and Florida guard transfer Chris Bleich — has been the clear strength of the group through three games.
N&A: How do you see this game playing out? Is there a particular matchup you feel will be the deciding factor?
SB: I think Syracuse’s offensive line will determine whether the Orange has enough red-zone opportunities to keep up. I’m inclined to think there will continue to be breakdowns against quality opponents until there aren’t.
On the other side of the ball, I’m eager to see if the SU defense can contain Malik Willis. That unit is highly motivated after an embarrassing result last year. The athleticism of the Orange’s top players in the box will be put to the test.
N&A: A bonus question. Fans were unable to make the trip to Syracuse last season, and many will be making their first trip Friday. What suggestions do you have for those looking for a bite to eat, something to drink or visiting any tourist attractions?
SB: There are tons and tons of great spots to eat. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Pastabilities will be at the top of most lists, and deservedly so. If you’re in town for lunch on Friday, Darwin makes some of the best sandwiches in town. And while the grub around campus is nothing to write home about, I’m partial to a fresh slice from Varsity.
Beer wise, you’ve got plenty of options. Willow Rock is less than a 10-minute drive from campus while Middle Ages is a longtime community staple in the downtown area. Personally, I like those options better than the bars and brew pubs downtown. But if you’d rather somewhere with more of a selection, Evergreen is a good option.
For those in town early and looking to get some exercise in before the game, Clark Reservation is gorgeous. Green Lakes State Park is another great option with swimming and hiking trails. The mall is also semi-famous, though Destiny USA has thinned out a bit over the years.