Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Troy

Liberty will be wheels up Friday for its first road game of the season Saturday, which means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Jon Johnson is the sports editor of fellow Lee Enterprises newspaper, the Dothan Eagle, and he stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about Troy. For his coverage of the Trojans, follow him on Twitter: @eaglesportsed.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Taylor Powell certainly made a good first impression at quarterback. What allows the Missouri transfer to thrive in the offense?
JJ: Troy center Dylan Bradshaw calls Powell “the most prepared person I’ve ever met in my whole life.” The quarterback studies film for countless hours, but it’s more about the play-makers available to throw to, the up-tempo schemes and a veteran line that makes Powell a perfect fit at Troy. The QB has a quick release and is steady in the pocket, which lends itself to success on short passes and deep throws alike. But he’s also got a bountiful of running backs to hand off to, which opens up the passing game even more.
N&A: Chip Lindsey dipped into the transfer portal and significantly upgraded the roster. Which transfers stood out in the opener and how have they helped the Trojans?
JJ: In addition to Powell, Elijah Culp (Austin Peay) earned a starting job at cornerback and played steady in the opener, while Jordan Anthony (Michigan) recorded a few tackles in a back-up role at linebacker. Two transfers that will be key going forward are punter Luke Magliozzi (UConn) and placekicker Brooks Buce (Georgia). Magliozzi only punted once in the opener and it was good for 46 yards. Buce was 7 of 8 on PATs — the miss being blocked — but didn’t attempt a field goal.
N&A: Troy's defense allowed more than 400 yards per game last season. What do you want to see out of that unit against the Flames?
JJ: Sure, it’s only one game into the season, but this Trojans’ defense looks much different than a year ago. While many of the faces are the same, the unit is playing with much more of an edge, and did so throughout spring and fall camps. Carlton Martial is considered the best linebacker in the Sun Belt and Will Choloh among the best defensive tackles. For the Trojans to slow the Liberty offense, they have to react quickly to the football and play disciplined throughout. This bunch of Trojans looks to have the speed to do such and the maturity to lock down in their assignments. Four interceptions against Southern also gives a glance of what the secondary is capable of doing.
N&A: Has Troy faced any quarterback similar to Malik Willis?
JJ: This isn’t really a fair comparison talent-wise, but the quarterback the Trojans faced in Game 1 against Southern was a dual-threat quarterback like Willis. In six games during the SWAC conference spring season, Ladarius Skelton threw for 529 yards with three touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 370 yards and four rushing scores. Against Troy, Skelton was held to 8 net yards rushing (gained 31 and was dropped for 23 yards in losses) and passed for 85 yards on 7-of-11 attempts.
N&A: What are your keys for Troy to improve to 2-0?
JJ: Troy must establish a strong rushing attack, if for no other reason than to keep Willis and the high-octane Liberty offense off the field as much as possible. Defensively, containment of Willis is the key. The Trojans can’t realistically stop Willis, but slowing him down is a necessity. And the special teams have to be strong, especially if Troy can hang with Liberty into the fourth quarter.
N&A: Liberty hasn't visited Troy since 1993. For fans making the trek, what suggestions do you have for those looking for a bite to eat, something to drink or visiting any tourist attractions?
JJ: Half Shell Oyster Bar & Grill is a favorite with the locals, as is Hook’s BBQ and Julia’s, especially for breakfast. For sandwiches, try Momma Goldberg’s Deli on the square in downtown Troy.