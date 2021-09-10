Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Troy

JJ: In addition to Powell, Elijah Culp (Austin Peay) earned a starting job at cornerback and played steady in the opener, while Jordan Anthony (Michigan) recorded a few tackles in a back-up role at linebacker. Two transfers that will be key going forward are punter Luke Magliozzi (UConn) and placekicker Brooks Buce (Georgia). Magliozzi only punted once in the opener and it was good for 46 yards. Buce was 7 of 8 on PATs — the miss being blocked — but didn’t attempt a field goal.

JJ: Sure, it’s only one game into the season, but this Trojans’ defense looks much different than a year ago. While many of the faces are the same, the unit is playing with much more of an edge, and did so throughout spring and fall camps. Carlton Martial is considered the best linebacker in the Sun Belt and Will Choloh among the best defensive tackles. For the Trojans to slow the Liberty offense, they have to react quickly to the football and play disciplined throughout. This bunch of Trojans looks to have the speed to do such and the maturity to lock down in their assignments. Four interceptions against Southern also gives a glance of what the secondary is capable of doing.