Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about UAB

Liberty plays its second of four Conference USA foes Saturday. This one is on the road and comes in a swanky new stadium. The Flames and UAB meet in the inaugural matchup inside the $200 million Protective Stadium, a significant upgrade for the Blazers after calling the near century old Legion Field home. The first meeting between the programs means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Evan Dudley is the UAB beat writer for AL.com, and he stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about UAB. For his coverage of the Blazers, follow him on Twitter: @DudleyDoWriteAL.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: UAB opens Protective Stadium Saturday against Liberty. How big of a deal is this for the UAB football program after so much uncertainty over the past decade?
ED: The Blazers have experienced many highs since returning from a two-year hiatus -- three straight division titles and two of the last three C-USA championships -- but the opening of Protective Stadium is going to top it all.
After more than 20 years residing in the derelict known as Legion Field, UAB has a home to call its own and that alone changes everything for a program that had one winning season and bowl appearance prior to the hiring of Bill Clark.
N&A: Bill Clark’s name pops up frequently in the coaching carousel based on what he has done at UAB. Why has Clark been so successful?
ED: The simplest explanation is that Bill Clark is a good football coach. He built a culture of family and winning, selling it to recruits by way of visible results on the field, and made it a goal of the program to compete for conference titles each season.
N&A: David Reeves’ defenses at UAB typically rank among the top in the nation. What has made his units so ferocious and difficult to score on?
ED: Reeves and Clark are two peas in a pod when it comes to their defensive mentality. The Blazers are incredibly aggressive at the point of the attack and have no problem leaving their defensive backs on an island. Schematically, UAB runs multiple sets and currently operates out of a 4-2 base that utilizes its powerful and rangy outside linebackers as edge-rushers.
N&A: With conference realignment chatter seemingly never ending, where does UAB stand? Do the Blazers envision potentially making a move if a conference better than Conference USA comes along?
ED: When the dust settles from the current storm of realignment, UAB will be a member of the American Athletic Conference. My sources have indicated in the past that the University of Alabama board of trustees, to which the UAB athletics department ultimately answer, would support a move to a more lucrative conference. Although no formal meetings have taken place, or invitations extended, I would be surprised if UAB remained in C-USA after upgrading multiple facets of its athletic programs. Specifically, new football and basketball facilities.
N&A: What do you want to see out of UAB in Saturday night's game? Any particular player or position group you plan on keeping your eye on that could decide the game?
ED: The Blazers have a defense capable of containing future first-round NFL draft pick Malik Willis but their offense must be consistent and extend drives against an underrated Liberty defense.
UAB has to run the ball, first and foremost, and it will be a challenge against a formidable defensive front for the Flames. The offensive line has a wealth of experience and DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. complement one another in the rushing attack. I’d also keep an eye on tight end Gerrit Prince, who leads all tight ends nationally in touchdowns (5), and Dylan Hopkins in his second start of the season. I also believe a potential record-breaking crowd to open Protective Stadium could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.
N&A: Liberty and UAB are facing off for the first time on the gridiron, and many Liberty fans will be making the trek to Birmingham. What suggestions do you have for those looking for a bite to eat, something to drink or visiting any tourist attractions?
ED: There’s the obvious answer of Dreamland BBQ, but I personally don’t even rank them in my top 10 Que spots in Alabama. However, the place to go in Birmingham is Saw’s, and if you’re up for a short ride out of town, check out Green Top BBQ between Jasper and Birmingham.