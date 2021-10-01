Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about UAB

N&A: Bill Clark’s name pops up frequently in the coaching carousel based on what he has done at UAB. Why has Clark been so successful?

ED: The simplest explanation is that Bill Clark is a good football coach. He built a culture of family and winning, selling it to recruits by way of visible results on the field, and made it a goal of the program to compete for conference titles each season.

N&A: David Reeves’ defenses at UAB typically rank among the top in the nation. What has made his units so ferocious and difficult to score on?

ED: Reeves and Clark are two peas in a pod when it comes to their defensive mentality. The Blazers are incredibly aggressive at the point of the attack and have no problem leaving their defensive backs on an island. Schematically, UAB runs multiple sets and currently operates out of a 4-2 base that utilizes its powerful and rangy outside linebackers as edge-rushers.

N&A: With conference realignment chatter seemingly never ending, where does UAB stand? Do the Blazers envision potentially making a move if a conference better than Conference USA comes along?