Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Western Kentucky

WKU won't want John Haggerty to be out there enough to earn Ray Guy Punter of the Week honors again this week, but they would like special teams plays like last week to create good field position. Omari Alexander recovered the fumble on the botched punt attempt at Louisville's 1, then Alexander blocked a punt later in the game to set up WKU's second touchdown.

JM: There are plenty of places to eat around Bowling Green. Most chain restaurants are here if you like that kind of thing. I personally really like 643, a sports bar that's right across the road from the Daily News office and next to Bowling Green Ballpark, home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. It's got a very relaxed atmosphere with good food and good prices. The entire downtown area has plenty of options of local places to go, with two nice park areas around as well. Outside of that, I've heard Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que is good, but I haven't been in the year since I moved here. It's on my list, however. Ski Daddy's is a must-stop place to grab a meal before a high school sporting event in Russellville (roughly 40 minutes outside of Bowling Green), and they recently opened a location in Bowling Green. They've got great chicken strips and I've heard the catfish is good, although I can't vouch for that because I'm not a catfish fan. The fried corn on the cob is an experience. Griffs Deli is a great place to grab a sandwich. I put this question out on Twitter, and I also got Rafferty's as an answer.