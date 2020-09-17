Ask a beat writer: Five questions (plus one) about Western Kentucky

Liberty’s football season is finally set to kick off Saturday, which means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Jared MacDonald of the Bowling Green Daily News stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about Western Kentucky. For his coverage of the Hilltoppers, follow him on Twitter: @JMacDonaldSport.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: The first thing that jumped out in Western Kentucky’s season opener was Louisville’s ability to convert on third down, particularly in third-and-long. That was a strength for WKU last season. Was it a one-game anomaly or something the Hilltoppers need to be concerned with moving forward?
JM: I think it's something the Hilltoppers will be able to correct moving forward. WKU was seventh in the nation last year in third-down conversion defense, allowing opponents to convert just 29.7% of the time. On Saturday at Louisville, the Cardinals were 7-for-10 converting third downs in the first half, but finished the game 9-for-16, so there were some improvements in the second half. Louisville and QB Micale Cunningham are also better offensively than most of the team's WKU will see this year.
Like you said, a lot of those conversions were on third-and-long, and a lot of them were deep plays, which WKU did give up early last season. The Hilltoppers allowed a 23-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against Central Arkansas in the opener last season, and touchdown passes of 20 and 80 yards in the fourth quarter of the loss to the FCS opponent. The Bears' final scoring drive — capped off by a 1-yard run to go ahead — started with completed passes of 38 and 35 yards, and WKU gave up a total of 404 yards passing in the game. After beating Florida International in the second game of 2019, WKU lost 38-21 to Louisville, and the Cardinals had big plays in that one, too. Tutu Atwell caught touchdown passes of 9, 46 and 62 yards in that game. The Hilltoppers went 8-2 after that game, and allowed over 200 yards passing in just two of those wins (Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee).
To sum all of that up: It's an experienced group back from the best scoring defense in Conference USA in 2019, so I think they'll be fine as they move forward.
N&A: What is your assessment of quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, the graduate transfer from Maryland?
JM: I think WKU head coach Tyson Helton hit the nail on the head with his assessment of Pigrome's first game — "He was OK."
He didn't turn the ball over, which the staff wanted as they were going through the QB competition in camp. He didn't do much spectacular either, and missed on some throws (he was 10-for-23, 129 yards, 1 touchdown), but showed some good signs at times, like on a 50-yard pass down the field to Jahcour Pearson, WKU's leading returning receiver from last season. The only other two players to catch his passes were Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr., who were making their WKU debut after coming from Hutchinson Community College. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis says the staff needs to do a better job of putting the offense in scenarios to get the ball in the hands of playmakers, like tight end Josh Simon, who was targeted twice without a reception.
The staff was impressed with Pigrome's toughness. Some of his best plays were with his legs. He's a dual-threat QB, and rushed for 68 yards on 17 attempts. He did take three sacks in the game, two of which Ellis put back on Pigrome. Four running backs combined for 18 carries and 51 yards, and they'll obviously want more out of them, but Ellis said the Hilltoppers will do whatever they need to in order to win games, which makes it sound like they're not going to be afraid to let Pigrome run it frequently.
N&A: There’s a lot of talk surrounding Liberty’s need to stop reigning Conference USA defensive player of the year DeAngelo Malone. What makes him so dynamic coming off the edge?
JM: Basically, he's just really, really good.
Last year, he had 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 16 QB hurries and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He set WKU's FBS-era record (since 2009) in tackles for loss and his 99 total tackles were the third-most in the country from a defensive lineman in a single season over the past decade. He was named C-USA's Defensive Player of the Year last year and was the preseason selection this year. He was also named to the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award watch lists entering the 2020 season.
Defensive coordinator Clayton White said he's coming off a really good year against the run and pass, and said that he could improve in coverage, as a speed rusher and as a student of the game. He said throughout camp he's been doing those things and that "he's going to continue to find his weaknesses and make them his strengths."
He played well Saturday with eight tackles (seven solo), a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. He also forced Cunningham to fumble, but it was while Cunningham was in the end zone on a near-safety, and the ball popped out and was recovered by Louisville on its own 3. The next play he and Antwon Kincade tackled running back Javian Hawkins for a loss of 2 yards, but it was followed by one of those long third-down conversions.
N&A: How has Gaej Walker looked in his transition to running back?
JM: He looked good last year. His first carry he took for a 68-yard touchdown against Central Arkansas, then he shouldered the load, accounting for 92% of the team's carries among running backs and finishing as C-USA's second-leading rusher. Ellis wants to see him get better in the passing game, but said he's a willing blocker. Ellis and Helton both said they've never had a back play as much as he did, and they've tried to add depth at the position heading into this year. That includes freshman Noah Whittington, who Ellis says has the potential to be a future star in C-USA, and Malik Staples. Staples is making a move similar to the one Walker made last year. He played running back in high school, but was a linebacker at Louisville and WKU before converting back to the offensive side this year.
As I said earlier, WKU didn't get much production out of its backs Saturday. Walker had just 19 yards on nine carries, but I don't think that necessarily is a predictor of what's to come. WKU rushed for only 43 yards as a team last year against Louisville, but Walker still was productive for most of the year.
N&A: What are your keys to the game for Western Kentucky?
JM: On offense, stay in front of the chains and try to establish some kind of rhythm. In three of the Hilltoppers' six first-half possessions Saturday against Louisville, they lost or failed to pick up a yard on the first play of the drive. One possession started at the Louisville 1 after a botched punt attempt from the Cardinals, and another was the last play of the half. They also started the second half with a 5-yard loss.
WKU won't want John Haggerty to be out there enough to earn Ray Guy Punter of the Week honors again this week, but they would like special teams plays like last week to create good field position. Omari Alexander recovered the fumble on the botched punt attempt at Louisville's 1, then Alexander blocked a punt later in the game to set up WKU's second touchdown.
On defense, a lot of it goes back to that first question — get off the field on third down and don't give up the big plays.
N&A: Liberty hasn’t played at Western Kentucky since 1996, so most fans are either making their first trip or returning for the first time in 24 years. What are good options for tourist stops and restaurants to check out while in town for the weekend?
JM: There are plenty of places to eat around Bowling Green. Most chain restaurants are here if you like that kind of thing. I personally really like 643, a sports bar that's right across the road from the Daily News office and next to Bowling Green Ballpark, home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. It's got a very relaxed atmosphere with good food and good prices. The entire downtown area has plenty of options of local places to go, with two nice park areas around as well. Outside of that, I've heard Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que is good, but I haven't been in the year since I moved here. It's on my list, however. Ski Daddy's is a must-stop place to grab a meal before a high school sporting event in Russellville (roughly 40 minutes outside of Bowling Green), and they recently opened a location in Bowling Green. They've got great chicken strips and I've heard the catfish is good, although I can't vouch for that because I'm not a catfish fan. The fried corn on the cob is an experience. Griffs Deli is a great place to grab a sandwich. I put this question out on Twitter, and I also got Rafferty's as an answer.
I'm not entirely sure what's open right now as far as attractions because of COVID-19, but the places I've been recommended the most are the National Corvette Museum, Beech Bend amusement park and Lost River Cave. Mammoth Cave National Park is also less than an hour away.
Nashville is also roughly an hour drive from Bowling Green, and there are plenty of things to see and places to eat there.
