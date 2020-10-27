ASUN Conference moves to single-site basketball schedule

The C-USA is having each team host four opponents for a two-game series, travel to four different opponents for a two-game series, and then play a home-and-home with a rival.

“This scheduling model gives our teams and student-athletes the greatest chance to complete a full slate of conference games,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a written release. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and our university communities remain at the forefront of all our decisions on athletic competition. We recognize the possibility of a competitive interruption due to the pandemic, but this plan provides the greatest opportunity for our teams to compete safely.”

The Liberty men and women play the same opponent each weekend, while alternating who plays at home and who is on the road.

The women host Lipscomb the first weekend of league play when the men are in Nashville.

The men play their first conference home game Jan. 7 against FGCU, while the women play in Fort Myers, Florida, against the Eagles in a matchup of teams that were scheduled to play in the women’s conference title game before it was canceled because of COVID-19.