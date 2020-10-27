ASUN Conference moves to single-site basketball schedule

Liberty and Lipscomb have met in the past two ASUN Conference men’s basketball tournament championship games. The Flames have won both games and secured the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The two programs will open conference play this season with a pair of games in Nashville.
The ASUN announced its revised 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules Tuesday.
The conference is moving to a single-site format while maintaining its 16-game schedule for the nine-team league.
The Bisons host the Flames on New Year’s Eve and the teams return to Allen Arena two days later to play Saturday. The men’s programs will follow that format through Feb. 27 with conference games being played Thursday and Saturday.
The women tip off New Year’s Day and conclude Feb. 28 with games being played Friday and Sunday.
Each team has one open week in the schedule.
The ASUN joins fellow mid-major conferences like Conference USA, Western Athletic Conference and America East Conference in transitioning to a single-site format.
The WAC and America East are having their teams play on back-to-back nights at a single site (WAC on Fridays and Saturdays and America East on Saturdays and Sundays).
The C-USA is having each team host four opponents for a two-game series, travel to four different opponents for a two-game series, and then play a home-and-home with a rival.
“This scheduling model gives our teams and student-athletes the greatest chance to complete a full slate of conference games,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a written release. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and our university communities remain at the forefront of all our decisions on athletic competition. We recognize the possibility of a competitive interruption due to the pandemic, but this plan provides the greatest opportunity for our teams to compete safely.”
The Liberty men and women play the same opponent each weekend, while alternating who plays at home and who is on the road.
The women host Lipscomb the first weekend of league play when the men are in Nashville.
The men play their first conference home game Jan. 7 against FGCU, while the women play in Fort Myers, Florida, against the Eagles in a matchup of teams that were scheduled to play in the women’s conference title game before it was canceled because of COVID-19.
The rest of the men’s conference schedule features two games at Stetson (Jan. 14 and 16), home contests against Kennesaw State (Jan. 21 and 23), road games at Jacksonville (Jan. 28 and 30), home games against North Florida (Feb. 4 and 6), road games at North Alabama (Feb. 11 and 13), the open weekend (Feb. 18 and 20), and home games against Bellarmine (Feb. 25 and 27) to close the regular season.
The women host Stetson (Jan. 15 and 17), travel to Kennesaw State (Jan. 22 and 24), welcome Jacksonville to Lynchburg (Jan. 29 and 31), travel to North Florida (Feb. 5 and 7), host North Alabama (Feb. 12 and 14) and conclude the regular season at Bellarmine (Feb. 26 and 28).
The women already have seven nonconference games scheduled. They open the season Nov. 25 at Ohio and then play their first game inside Liberty Arena on Dec. 1 against Norfolk State.
Hampton (Dec. 9), Carson-Newman (Dec. 13) and Belmont Abbey (Dec. 19) visit Lynchburg in nonconference play, while the Flames play at Memphis (Dec. 6) and High Point (Dec. 16).
The men’s basketball team has yet to announce its updated nonconference schedule.
Road games against Vanderbilt and Notre Dame, a neutral site game against East Carolina in Charlotte, and an appearance in the High Point subregional of the Legends Classic were canceled because of the season’s start date moving back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
The Flames have contracts for road games against Radford (Dec. 5) and Missouri (Dec. 9).
