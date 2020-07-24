ASUN Conference postpones start of fall sports season

The ASUN Conference announced Friday afternoon it is postponing the start of the 2020-21 fall athletic season until at least Sept. 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference sponsors five sports during the fall season — men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — and stated it will reevaluate the statuses of those seasons in early August.
“Based on the evaluation of the current medical environment of a global pandemic, the ASUN has determined that it will not conduct any regular-season competition prior to Sept. 18,” the conference said in a written release. “The ASUN will make its next evaluation on whether or not a shortened ASUN regular season, and subsequent ASUN championship competition, is viable this fall no later than Aug. 6.”
The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country programs, as a result of the decision, lost their lone home meet of the season, the Liberty Challenge, scheduled for Sept. 1 on the 3.1-mile course located near the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
The women’s soccer program lost three games against ACC and SEC opponents — at Tennessee on Aug. 30, vs. Virginia on Sept. 3 and at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 — and three more against in-state foes Longwood (Sept. 6), James Madison (Sept. 13) and Old Dominion (Sept. 17).
The first two home games of the season against Wagner on Aug. 20 and Campbell on Aug. 23 already were canceled because the Big South Conference and Northeast Conference previously announced their league members were not beginning play until Sept. 3 and 10, respectively.
“These are unprecedented times, and everybody is trying to find a way to navigate situations daily,” Liberty women’s soccer coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “ … Obviously that’s all really disappointing, but to be honest with you, I don’t think there’s going to be any season at all.”
Wedemeyer said he’s been holding out hope all summer there’s some sort of season and remains in contact with his players regarding what is going on with the conference. “It’s a tough line to dance on because you’re trying to keep them optimistic and hopeful, but also be realistic,” he said.
He added the LU administration has told him the team can potentially start training around the first day of class Aug. 24, which negates a preseason and could limit the season to eight to 10 games.
“It’s hard to call that a season for your seniors and everyone else involved,” he said.
The men’s soccer team lost road games against George Washington (Aug. 31), High Point (Sept. 4) and Duquesne (Sept. 12) and a marquee home game against North Carolina on Sept. 7.
The volleyball team had not released its schedule for the 2020 season. The Flames were planning on opening the campaign with a lengthy road trip and not playing at home until early October so construction crews could finish work on Liberty Arena by Oct. 1.
Liberty’s field hockey program already had its schedule slashed earlier this month. The Flames are associate members of the Big East, which announced all of its fall sports schedules would not include nonconference competition. The conference also stated no decision was being made at the time regarding conference competition and championships for the fall.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
