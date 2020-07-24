ASUN Conference postpones start of fall sports season

The ASUN Conference announced Friday afternoon it is postponing the start of the 2020-21 fall athletic season until at least Sept. 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference sponsors five sports during the fall season — men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — and stated it will reevaluate the statuses of those seasons in early August.

“Based on the evaluation of the current medical environment of a global pandemic, the ASUN has determined that it will not conduct any regular-season competition prior to Sept. 18,” the conference said in a written release. “The ASUN will make its next evaluation on whether or not a shortened ASUN regular season, and subsequent ASUN championship competition, is viable this fall no later than Aug. 6.”

The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country programs, as a result of the decision, lost their lone home meet of the season, the Liberty Challenge, scheduled for Sept. 1 on the 3.1-mile course located near the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

The women’s soccer program lost three games against ACC and SEC opponents — at Tennessee on Aug. 30, vs. Virginia on Sept. 3 and at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 — and three more against in-state foes Longwood (Sept. 6), James Madison (Sept. 13) and Old Dominion (Sept. 17).