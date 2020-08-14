ASUN Conference, which includes some Liberty University programs, postpones fall sports

The ASUN Conference joined a growing list of Division I leagues Friday morning when it announced it was not playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference’s decision comes more than 12 hours after the NCAA called off fall championship events because not enough schools will be competing during the first semester.

"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a written release. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."

The conference stated providing a spring season for the fall sports athletes was a priority.

Fifteen of Liberty’s 18 athletic programs call the ASUN home, and five of those sports are affected by the league’s decision to not play this fall (men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball).