ASUN Conference, which includes some Liberty University programs, postpones fall sports

The ASUN Conference joined a growing list of Division I leagues Friday morning when it announced it was not playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference’s decision comes more than 12 hours after the NCAA called off fall championship events because not enough schools will be competing during the first semester.
"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a written release. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."
The conference stated providing a spring season for the fall sports athletes was a priority.
Fifteen of Liberty’s 18 athletic programs call the ASUN home, and five of those sports are affected by the league’s decision to not play this fall (men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball).
The decision to not play this fall means volleyball will not be the first program to play in the newly constructed Liberty Arena. The university projects the $65 million project to be completed Oct. 1, and volleyball was slated to play its first home game of the 2020 season Oct. 6.
Football, a member of the FBS as an independent, continues to push forward with having a fall season. The field hockey program is an associate member of the Big East, and that league announced Wednesday it will not play this fall and is exploring options for participating in the spring.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.