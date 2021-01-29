ASUN officially expands to 12 members, forms new FCS league

The ASUN’s expansion talks ramped up in early November when reports began circulating that Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas were being targeted for membership.

Gumbart released a plan in early 2020 stating the ASUN wanted to expand to up to 20 members in order to create a second conference that would be centered around football.

That ambitious plan will take time, though Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague said Friday the ultimate goal is the ASUN to have seven to eight football members.

Liberty and Stetson are not part of that FCS conference goal.

Liberty will remain an independent member of the FBS and the Hatters will continue to sponsor a non-scholarship FCS program in the Pioneer Football League.

Men’s basketball stands to benefit the most from Friday’s announcement.

Liberty, with a 12-5 record and 4-2 mark in ASUN play entering Friday night’s game at Jacksonville, is ranked 84th in the latest NET rankings and the only ASUN member in the top 200.

Eastern Kentucky (126) and Jacksonville (197) are both ranked in the NET top 200.