ASUN officially expands to 12 members, forms new FCS league

The worst-kept secret in college athletics was made official Friday morning.
The ASUN Conference welcomed Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas to the league and expanded membership to 12 schools beginning with the 2021-22 season.
Fifteen of Liberty’s 18 athletic programs are members of the ASUN. Football is an independent member of the FBS, field hockey is an affiliate member of the Big East, and swimming and diving competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA).
JSU, EKU and UCA will become full league members July 1, and their additions give the ASUN five scholarship FCS programs that will form a new league in the subdivision.
Kennesaw State and North Alabama are members of the ASUN and their football programs are currently affiliate members in the Big South Conference.
The ASUN will have a Feb. 23 announcement to confirm the automatic qualifier (AQ) affiliations for the 2021 FCS season.
“We realized one of the biggest things we need for sustainability and stability was to focus on football,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said.
Gumbart said the ASUN, for sports other than football, will have two divisions for league play beginning in the fall, but did not provide any other details.
The ASUN’s expansion talks ramped up in early November when reports began circulating that Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas were being targeted for membership.
Gumbart released a plan in early 2020 stating the ASUN wanted to expand to up to 20 members in order to create a second conference that would be centered around football.
That ambitious plan will take time, though Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague said Friday the ultimate goal is the ASUN to have seven to eight football members.
Liberty and Stetson are not part of that FCS conference goal.
Liberty will remain an independent member of the FBS and the Hatters will continue to sponsor a non-scholarship FCS program in the Pioneer Football League.
Men’s basketball stands to benefit the most from Friday’s announcement.
Liberty, with a 12-5 record and 4-2 mark in ASUN play entering Friday night’s game at Jacksonville, is ranked 84th in the latest NET rankings and the only ASUN member in the top 200.
Eastern Kentucky (126) and Jacksonville (197) are both ranked in the NET top 200.
Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State are second and fourth, respectively, in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. EKU is 13-2 and 7-1 in league play, while the Gamecocks are 10-6 and 6-4 in the OVC.
Central Arkansas is currently 3-12 overall and tied for 10th in the Southland Conference with a 2-5 record.
“We want to continue to excel in basketball,” Gumbart said.
The additions give the ASUN multiple members in Kentucky (EKU and Bellarmine) and Alabama (JSU and North Alabama).
Liberty (Virginia), Kennesaw State (Georgia), Lipscomb (Tennessee) and Central Arkansas (Arkansas) are the only members from their respective states.
North Florida, Jacksonville, FGCU and Stetson make up the four Florida members of the conference.