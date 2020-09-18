At long last, Liberty's football season finally gets underway at Western Kentucky

The Liberty football roster and coaching staff finally convened as a whole Aug. 3 for four days of walk-throughs before opening training camp Aug. 7. The past seven weeks have featured plenty of tutelage, drills and the popping of shoulder pads against blocking sleds and fellow teammates.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze admitted there was a lull among the players after the fourth week. They were starting to get burned out from constantly going against each other in practice and longed for the chance to step onto the field with another team on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
That date has finally arrived for Liberty. Seven long weeks of preparation and uncertainty about whether the season would actually be played because of the coronavirus pandemic have led to the Flames finally opening the altered 2020 campaign at noon Saturday against Western Kentucky at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Liberty is the first team from the Commonwealth of Virginia to play college football this fall.
“It feels like we’ve been doing this stuff forever and like no game, no game, no game, and it’s finally the week,” redshirt senior nose guard Ralfs Rusins said. “I’m just excited. I’ve been waiting for this since the pandemic started, and I just want to go to the field. I’m excited about this.”
The Flames were initially scheduled to open a 12-game schedule Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech, but now have a 10-game slate that begins Saturday with two open dates the weekends of Halloween and Thanksgiving that could serve as opportunities to reschedule games in case of postponements because of positive tests and contact tracing.
Two nearby games scheduled for Saturday have already been altered: The Hokies’ Commonwealth Cup matchup against Virginia was rescheduled to Dec. 12, and North Carolina’s meeting with Charlotte was canceled.
“It seems like every time I come in off the field, our operations people will give me some more news like that,” Freeze said. “I kind of conditioned my mind that that’s probably going to happen to all of us at some point this season. It’s kind of the world that we’re in. I hope it doesn’t, but I’ve kind of conditioned my mind to control what I can control. If it does happen and it’s out of my control, certainly not let it affect the way we prepare or go about whatever our next opportunity is. I would be less than truthful if I sat here and said you don’t get a little anxious until we kick it off Saturday. I’ll probably be a little anxious.”
Freeze reiterated throughout training camp the importance of his players making daily sacrifices in order for the season to be played.
Junior safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said the players and coaches made a pact to keep each other accountable throughout the summer, during training camp and in the season.
“We just made sure everybody knew the circumstances we were up against,” Scruggs said, “so that we knew with no doubt come that first game of the season that we can go in there with all the guys, no positive tests or none of that, and just go in there and play ball, not worry about the COVID.”
The Flames operated in a team-centric bubble during training camp, and Scruggs said players have been isolating themselves the best they can from the rest of the student body in order to limit the risk of potentially contacting the novel coronavirus and spreading it within the program.
“Our university is a doing a great job with us, keeping us safe, giving us the guidelines to be safe, and we’re trying to be accountable to everything — teammates and players and coaches — to ensure that we have a season this year,” redshirt senior safety Benjamin Alexander said. “I think we’re doing a great job so far of keeping each other accountable. I wouldn’t be too pressured. I think safety is kind of put to the forefront this year. I think we’re doing a great job step by step making sure we have a season.”
Liberty began testing three times per week in the final week of training camp and is testing three times during this first game week against the Hilltoppers (0-1).
“I certainly can’t think of another season that I’ve been a part of that it was more mentally challenging,” Freeze said. “I’ve been through some different scenarios where you have some tragedy hit your team that would definitely test you mentally. Those typically are a span of 24 to 48 to 72 hours, and then you kind of get back in the groove. This has been over the span of since March, so the mental taxing and challenging that has faced all of us in college football, particularly those of us that are trying to get to game week with a full roster, has been unlike any other. I think our kids have handled it as well as possible.”
Freeze initiated safety protocols for the first of five road games to ensure his players and staff are as safe as possible.
The players making the flight on the travel roster will have a seat in between them and the roster will be shaken up so players from the same position group are not seated next to each other. The goal there is prevent contact tracing from a potential positive test from wiping out an entire position group from competing.
Family members making the trip won’t be allowed at the team hotel or around players during the weekend.
“We’re trying to just think through every scenario that can minimize any of the contact tracing,” Freeze said.
The Flames haven’t played since defeating Georgia Southern in Orlando on Dec. 21.
Several players on the roster transferred to Liberty and have not played since last November, while true freshmen haven’t played since November or early December.
All of them are ready to finally get on the field.
“I’m super excited. It’s been a long time since I played,” senior middle linebacker Anthony Butler said. Butler played in two games last season for Charlotte before electing to preserve his final year of eligibility and transfer. “I’m really excited to get on the field and play. I think this team is just as excited. … We’ve got a lot of energy guys on this team, we’ve got a lot of guys that really want to get out there and play. I just can’t wait to get out there and compete and hit people and fly around and have fun.”
