At long last, Liberty's football season finally gets underway at Western Kentucky

The Flames operated in a team-centric bubble during training camp, and Scruggs said players have been isolating themselves the best they can from the rest of the student body in order to limit the risk of potentially contacting the novel coronavirus and spreading it within the program.

“Our university is a doing a great job with us, keeping us safe, giving us the guidelines to be safe, and we’re trying to be accountable to everything — teammates and players and coaches — to ensure that we have a season this year,” redshirt senior safety Benjamin Alexander said. “I think we’re doing a great job so far of keeping each other accountable. I wouldn’t be too pressured. I think safety is kind of put to the forefront this year. I think we’re doing a great job step by step making sure we have a season.”

Liberty began testing three times per week in the final week of training camp and is testing three times during this first game week against the Hilltoppers (0-1).