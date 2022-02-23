Bailey, after long layoff, contributing to Liberty women's basketball team's success

Six hundred and eighty-nine days.

That is how long Jordan Bailey went between suiting up and stepping onto a Division I basketball court. For nearly two years, the 6-foot-1 forward either watched from afar or from on the Liberty women’s basketball team bench and waited for her next opportunity.

Coach Carey Green expected growing pains during Bailey’s first year back on the court. He viewed her more as a freshman than a redshirt sophomore after she only appearance in five games for Old Dominion in the 2019-20 season, and those first few games back on the grind would be akin to those getting their first taste of the rigors of a Division I schedule.

Bailey was a quick study. She had nine points in the season opener against Belmont Abbey, and she hasn’t missed a beat in becoming a valuable piece off the bench for the Flames.

“She’s just continuing to grow and will continue to grow,” Green said.

Bailey’s emergence as backup for Bridgette Rettstatt at power forward has given Liberty a deeper bench this season. The 10-player rotation, with Bailey serving as a prominent piece, has allowed the Flames to enter the final two games of the regular season fighting for the ASUN Conference regular-season title.

The Flames (25-2, 13-1 ASUN) host No. 24 FGCU (24-2, 13-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Liberty Arena, with the winner taking over first place in the East Division standings and securing a share of the league’s regular-season title.

The Eagles, ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and 23rd in the coaches poll, are the first Top 25 team to play at Liberty Arena in women’s basketball, men’s basketball or volleyball.

Liberty is receiving votes in both polls.

The Flames have never beaten the Eagles since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season, and this might be the season Liberty finally beats the queens of the ASUN.

A key to that success comes in Bailey, who has exceeded all of the preseason expectations the staff had for her role on the team.

She is tied for third on the team in scoring at 7.6 points per game and she leads the team in 3-point shooting at 44.6%.

Green has frequently said there isn’t a drop off when Bailey enters the game for Rettstatt, who averages 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

“Whatever role they ask me to do, I will try to do my best or the best that I can,” Bailey said.

Bailey said her first semester at ODU proved the university and program weren’t the right fit for her. She averaged 1.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in her five appearances, but things just didn’t feel right for the Colbert, Georgia, native.

She elected to transfer to Emmanuel College in Georgia for the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year. There she found a support system to help her through the transition.

Her father, Chris, has served as an adjunct professor of Christian Ministries at Emmanuel since 1995 and is an associate pastor at Crossroads Community Church in Athens, Georgia.

Her brother, Jackson, plays on the Emmanuel men’s basketball team, and she turned to him as she was figuring out what she wanted to do next in her life.

“Coming back to Emmanuel, she came to terms with maybe I can just play at Emmanuel and it will be fine. I know she would have been awesome here,” Jackson Bailey said. “I always knew she was capable of more, and she really always wanted that. Liberty was always a school that she hoped to play for, so I just remember that time she was a little down on herself. We would just have conversations and I could tell she didn’t really want to play here, she wanted more.”

Jackson is 13 months older than Jordan, and he said the two became best friends when they both attended Madison County High School in Danielsville, Georgia.

The two instantly connected when she transferred to Emmanuel, and their daily talks allowed Jordan to find reassurance that an opportunity at a Division I program would eventually materialize.

Then Liberty came calling.

“It was just honestly, I say God orchestrated all of that. I think it was just he taught me so much and it was a crazy journey,” Bailey said. “I never knew exactly what was happening. I was kind of just taking it one step at a time. Honestly, he just opened up doors and I walked in there and it was a trust thing. I never knew what was going to happen, it was kind of scary, there was a lot of confusion, a lot of prayers, a lot of people pouring into my life.

“Also just having conversations with the Liberty coaching staff, they were just a blessing during that time and giving me an opportunity. I’m very thankful for them and I thought Liberty was a great place especially because of my faith, just walking into this place, this environment, the fans are great, and the professors are great. I just appreciated their help in bringing me and just supporting me through the redshirt season.”

Bailey, her brother and their two cousins, Cody and Jarrett Boyd, played basketball on a near daily basis while they were growing up. Jordan, the lone female in the group, never backed down from the challenge of playing against the boys, and she made sure they never took it easy on her.

That same mindset has served her well at Liberty. As a post player, Bailey faces off against Rettstatt, Mya Berkman, Bella Smuda and Emily Howard on a daily basis in practice, and she never backs down from the challenge of fighting for position against the bigger forwards.

Those intense practices helped offset that she wasn’t playing during the 2020-21 season while sitting out because of NCAA transfer regulations.

“My team was definitely motivating. I was practicing with them every day and I was honestly having to play against the starters and those kind of things,” Bailey said. “That definitely helped prepare me and keep me competing as hard as I could. I just wasn’t playing games, but I was playing basketball every day just as much as the girls were. That definitely helped keep me sane because I do love the game.”

Jackson Bailey said he isn’t surprised at all by his sister’s success this season “because I knew she was capable of it. I know that’s how good she is.” He watches games when he isn’t suiting up for the Lions, and listens to every interview she conducts.

Green, as the season has progressed, has trusted Bailey with more responsibilities. She is in during late-game situations and started when Rettstatt was out for COVID protocols.

“Jordan plays so hard and free and she makes shots. We’re excited for that,” Green said. “She’s a dangerous player because she lets things go pretty quick and likes to keep her mind free. If you have a free mind on the offensive end, they like to shoot. You better watch out. They can shoot three air balls, but watch out, they’re going to drill four 3s in a row. That’s her. She plays so hard. She enjoys the game. She battles on the boards. I’m just blessed to have her.”

