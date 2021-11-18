Bailey's clutch 3 in overtime lifts Flames over Dukes

Liberty women’s basketball coach Carey Green had a choice as the Flames entered overtime Thursday night against James Madison — play an under-the-weather Bridgette Rettstatt or give Old Dominion transfer Jordan Bailey a chance to see what she could do in a crunch time situation.
Green turned to Bailey. She didn’t let him down.
The forward nailed her second 3-pointer of the season with 2:31 remaining in the extra period to give Liberty the lead for good, and the Flames converted at the free throw line down the stretch to pull out a 66-61 victory over the Dukes before an announced crowd of 906 at Liberty Arena.
“I’m just thankful, and glory to God for that shot going in,” Bailey said. “I was just so grateful.”
Bailey’s triple from the right wing put the Flames (3-0) ahead 56-55.
Liberty went 8 of 10 from the charity stripe over the final 61 seconds to prevent the Dukes (1-2) from mounting a second comeback in the game.
JMU trailed by seven with 1:32 remaining in regulation and proceeded to score the final seven points to force overtime.
Madison Green’s second open look at a 3-pointer went down with 9 seconds remaining to tie the score at 49-all.
It capped a stretch to end regulation in which Liberty missed its lone shot and committed three turnovers.
Dee Brown forced JMU’s Kiki Jefferson into a contested jumper from around the free throw line that didn’t fall as the Dukes tried to win it in the final 4.5 seconds.
“I felt like maybe we were the better team and we had played better, but right there at the end, we didn’t execute and we opened the door for them,” Green said. “I’m really proud of their defensive effort on the last shot to win the game. That was critical. That was critical that we defended and forced them to take a bad shot. It would have been sad if they made that one and it would have really hurt. … Really glad and proud of their effort they exhibited in the overtime.”
Liberty, when it wasn’t turning the ball over to JMU, shot it well in the fourth quarter and overtime.
The Flames shot 9 of 14 from the field and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe over the final 15 minutes.
“I think that we’re gritty and we have a lot of energy,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “Obviously we made some mistakes, but it’s different because we kept our heads up. Maybe last year or the year before we would have dropped our heads if we went into overtime or something like that and then we may have lost. We have the team to keep our head in the game and get it done.”
Berkman recorded her second straight double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Rettstatt, playing while not feeling well, added her ninth career double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Bailey had seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Priscilla Smeenge and Bella Smuda scored eight points apiece.
Jefferson led all scorers with 21 points on 5-of-21 shooting. She added eight rebounds and shot 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
Jamia Hazell added 13 points and Steph Ouderkirk finished with 12 points.
JMU shot a meager 5 of 25 from 3-point range and didn’t make a triple for the first 28 minutes of the game.
The Dukes’ final made 3 came from Claire Neff 45 seconds into overtime that gave them a 53-51 lead.
Annalicia Goodman scored on a second-chance layup with 2:48 left to give the Dukes a 55-53 lead, but Bailey responded 17 seconds later with the go-ahead 3.
“I am certainly glad and proud of this group that continued to fight for the entire game, especially into overtime and how we shot free throws down toward the end of the game,” Green said. “ … I think that was certainly the difference.”
Dribbles: Liberty extended its home winning streak to 20 games. … It was the Flames’ first home victory over the Dukes since Dec. 4, 2007. … Liberty defeated a team from the Colonial Athletic Association for the first time since topping Elon on Nov. 16, 2015. … James Madison forward Abby Oguich did not travel with the team. Oguich was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year playing for the University of Lynchburg last season. She has not seen the court in the Dukes’ first three games for undisclosed reasons.