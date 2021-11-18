Bailey's clutch 3 in overtime lifts Flames over Dukes

Dee Brown forced JMU’s Kiki Jefferson into a contested jumper from around the free throw line that didn’t fall as the Dukes tried to win it in the final 4.5 seconds.

“I felt like maybe we were the better team and we had played better, but right there at the end, we didn’t execute and we opened the door for them,” Green said. “I’m really proud of their defensive effort on the last shot to win the game. That was critical. That was critical that we defended and forced them to take a bad shot. It would have been sad if they made that one and it would have really hurt. … Really glad and proud of their effort they exhibited in the overtime.”

Liberty, when it wasn’t turning the ball over to JMU, shot it well in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Flames shot 9 of 14 from the field and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe over the final 15 minutes.

“I think that we’re gritty and we have a lot of energy,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “Obviously we made some mistakes, but it’s different because we kept our heads up. Maybe last year or the year before we would have dropped our heads if we went into overtime or something like that and then we may have lost. We have the team to keep our head in the game and get it done.”