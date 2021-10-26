Barbir elects to move on from football, opening door for Beck and Stricker at Liberty

Alex Barbir etched his name in Liberty football lore on Nov. 7, 2020, when he connected on a 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining. That kick lifted the Flames to a dramatic victory at Virginia Tech in the program’s first game ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
He also made a 44-yard field goal in overtime that turned into the winning points of an exciting Cure Bowl triumph over Coastal Carolina.
Barbir’s 2021 season wasn’t going to script. He relinquished the field-goal duties to Brayden Beck earlier this month, and Jason Stricker took over kickoffs in the second half Saturday at North Texas.
Barbir, who joined the Liberty roster last season after not playing football since the 2017 season, elected to walk away from the sport for good. He posted a photo on Instagram Monday evening of him on the sidelines of Saturday’s game at North Texas with the caption: “One chapter ends and a new one starts. The author keeps writing.”
Special teams coordinator Tanner Burns confirmed Tuesday morning that Barbir “has decided to move on from football” after appearing in eight games this season.
“I’ve got no ill-will toward Barbir. He’s a great kid, I love him as a person, and he felt like it was the best decision to move on from football,” Burns said. “We’ll support him however we can moving forward, but we’re excited about the guys we have in the room and want to be in the room.”
Barbir was 1 of 4 on field goals and converted on 18 of 19 extra-point attempts in the season’s first four weeks. He missed field goals from 41, 32 and 36 yards, and that necessitated the move to giving Beck, a walk-on freshman, the opportunity to handle field goals and extra points.
Beck has made both field-goal attempts from 21 and 37 yards, and he’s 16 of 17 on extra points.
“Brayden’s done a great job,” Burns said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to make field goals in a game, but when he’s gotten those opportunities, he’s done a good job of making PATs.”
Barbir finished his time at Liberty making 14 of 24 field goals and 68 of 71 extra points.
He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Penn State. His first season was spent redshirting after he suffered an injury on the hip joint of his right (kicking) leg, and then had surgery in January 2017.
He only attempted kickoffs in 2017, and that is when he felt Penn State wasn’t the right fit for him and football wasn’t a part of his future.
Barbir transferred to Liberty and was strictly a student until the spring of 2020 when Alex Probert transferred to Iowa State. That move led to Burns contacting Barbir about potentially joining the roster.
Barbir’s father, Daniel, and his mother, Hope, both encouraged him to give football another shot.
He thrived in 2020 and elected to utilize the NCAA's rule to pause the eligibility clock during the coronavirus pandemic and return for an extra season with Liberty.
“Whether I have success or not doesn’t matter,” Barbir said last season. “It’s the fact that I had said yes, I’m going to do what I can and give it my best shot, and if I fail, I fail. It is what it is, but they at least saw that I tried. Honoring them was a big part of me coming back.”
The Flames (6-2) will move forward with Beck handling extra points and field goals and Stricker manning the kickoff unit.
Stricker’s four kickoffs, including all three in Saturday’s second half, have resulted in touchbacks.
“Stricker has done a good job stepping it up and competing with those guys,” Burns said, “and I felt like it was his opportunity, he earned the right to go into the game, and obviously he performed well when he got the opportunity.”
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Monday the punting performance was the Flames’ worst “in a long, long time,” with one of Max Morgan’s punts netting 1 yard.
He averaged 25.3 yards on three punts against the Mean Green. Morgan averaged 45.2 yards on 17 punts prior to the contest.
Aidan Alves, who hadn’t played since Sept. 18 when he suffered a crack in his clavicle, averaged 46.5 yards on his two punts against North Texas.
“Right now we’ve got a good problem to have when you have two good punters,” Burns said of Morgan and Alves. “There’s a lot of teams across the country that are looking for one.”
Freeze did rave about the return game, which netted a 72-yard punt return touchdown from DeMario Douglas that gave the Flames the lead for good in the third quarter and a 53-yard kickoff return in the first quarter from Shedro Louis.
Douglas has two punt return touchdowns in the past two seasons, while Louis is averaging 20.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns this season.
“There’s no magic … return scheme,” Burns said. “If you have good returners, you’re probably going to be pretty good on punt return and kick return.”