Beat Writer Q&A: Five questions for BYU beat writer Jared Lloyd

Liberty and BYU are both leaving the independent ranks and joining conferences in 2023. BYU is going to one of the five autonomous leagues in the Big 12, while Liberty is heading to Conference USA. In their last seasons as independents, they meet in Lynchburg for the first, and likely only, time in what has been described as a home game that carries “some significance” for the Flames. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Jared Lloyd covers BYU and local sports for the Provo Daily Herald, and he stops by to answer five questions about BYU. For his coverage of the Cougars, follow him on Twitter: @JaredrLloyd.

N&A: BYU, coming off a 52-35 loss to Arkansas, hadn't allowed more than 50 points in a game since 2016. Are there concerns about the Cougars' defense after years of strong play?

JL: I think that's understating how many BYU football fans feel right now. The Cougar defense certainly hasn't been what everyone expected. Even though it returned just about everyone from last year, it has surrendered at least 20 points in every game this season and the best teams (Oregon, Arkansas and even Notre Dame) have had plenty of success moving the football. The biggest issues have been on third down, where BYU is allowing opponents to convert 47.5% of the time (123rd in the country). Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said after the loss to the Razorbacks that everything was being re-evaluated, so it will be intriguing to see if BYU makes drastic changes to attempt to slow the Liberty offense this week.

N&A: The Cougars haven't had trouble moving the ball and have taken care of it this season. What makes this offense so efficient?

JL: The BYU offensive line returned a lot of guys with experience and thus had high expectations coming into the season. While they haven't been able to dominate the line of scrimmage as much in the run game as the Cougars would have hoped, they have been very good in pass protection overall. That has allowed players to get open and often when the pass game starts working, it opens up more for the rushing attack. There is certainly room for improvement, but this has probably been BYU's most consistent group thus far in 2022.

N&A: Liberty fans saw Baylor Romney at quarterback in 2019. Jaren Hall is a totally different type of quarterback and one who is turning heads with his dual-threat style. What makes Hall such a complete quarterback?

JL: He has been impressive with both his accuracy and his decision-making. He can fit the ball into tight windows when throwing while also being athletic enough to extend plays with his legs. With the Cougar running game being somewhat inconsistent, he and the receivers have had to shoulder a lot of the load for getting points on the board for BYU. This is one of the best groups of wideouts the Cougars have had and that has allowed BYU to score fairly regularly.

N&A: BYU finally found a home in the Power Five conference when it moves to the Big 12 next season. Are fans excited to be in a league that will feature quality opponents on a near weekly basis?

JL: It's an interesting mix of excitement and vindication for many in the Cougar community. On the one hand, many BYU supporters feel that politics — not football tradition or ability — resulted in the Cougars being overlooked in the round of expansion in 2010 that saw Utah and TCU move to Power 5 conferences and BYU go independent. The Cougars certainly need both the opportunities and resources that joining the Big 12 conference will make possible to continue to be considered an elite college football program (as well as elevate other BYU sports). There is certainly plenty of energy surrounding the scheduled move next year.

N&A: What are your keys to BYU snapping a two-game losing streak and beating Liberty?

JL: The Cougars simply can't rely on running its base defense and not expect a talented team like the Flames to be prepared for it, just like most of BYU's opponents have been this year. It's going to be important for the Cougars to be disruptive, particularly in third down situations so they can get off the field. BYU also needs to be able to find some success on the ground against the physical, athletic Liberty defensive front. If the Flame front seven are able to key in on Jaren Hall, it's going to be tough for him to consistently make plays. Finally, after some bad performances the Cougars have to not struggle early. If BYU is able to do well in the first half, then the confidence will make a difference down the stretch in a tough road environment.