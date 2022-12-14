Beat Writer Q&A: Five questions for Toledo beat writer Kyle Rowland

Liberty is heading to the Sunshine State for its bowl game for the third time in four seasons. The trip isn’t heading to the tourist destination of Orlando like it did in 2019 and 2020, but instead a little further south down the southeastern coast. The Flames are in the Boca Raton Bowl for the first time and will face Mid-American Conference champion Toledo in Tuesday’s primetime slot on ESPN. That means a familiar staple returns with the Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Kyle Rowland covers college sports and golf for the Toledo Blade. He stops by to answer five questions about Toledo. For his coverage of the Rockets, follow him on Twitter: @KyleRowland.

N&A: Toledo’s offense gets plenty of attention, but the defense has been strong over the past three seasons. What has led to the Rockets’ success on that side of the ball?

KR: A staff overhaul is the biggest reason for the success. Jason Candle hired Vince Kehres, previously the head coach at Division III Mount Union. Kehres provided immediate returns during the pandemic-shortened season in 2021, and it's only gotten better the past two years.

Defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career, which has included stops at Alabama, Miami and Missouri. Cornerbacks coach Corey Parker was one of the top high school coaches in the Midwest at powerhouse River Rouge in Detroit.

And, of course, you can't discount the players. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named a second-team All-American and defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson was named an honorable mention All-American. That's a big deal for a MAC school. Linebackers Dyontae Johnson and Dallas Gant, an Ohio State transfer, edge rusher Jamal Hines, and safety Maxen Hook are All-MAC players that impact games every week. Defensive tackle Judge Culpepper, a Penn State transfer, is another player to watch.

N&A: Dequan Finn could have easily been named MAC offensive player of the year with the gaudy numbers he put up both passing and running. What makes him so effective in the offense?

KR: Finn's dynamism is the No. 1 ingredient for Toledo. The Rockets have a shoddy offensive line, so a dual-threat quarterback is almost a prerequisite. Finn, obviously, fits the bill. His passing numbers aren't gaudy, but he has a knack for making big plays with his arm. I would consider him an underrated passer, or at least an underrated big-play passer. But his legs are what wreak the most havoc. Finn is able to extend plays, elude defenders, and put UT in a position to score.

N&A: Why have Jason Candle and his staff been so successful recruiting in Florida?

KR: Candle was an assistant at Toledo for two staffs before becoming head coach, and one of his primary recruiting areas was Florida. Wide receivers coach Kevin Beard played on Miami's great teams in the early 2000s. Quarterbacks coach Robert Weiner was a successful head coach at Tampa Plant High School. The Rockets have a lot of Florida connections that contribute to their ability to successfully recruit in the state of Florida.

N&A: How hungry are the Rockets to ending a four-game bowl losing streak?

KR: I guess we will find out. I think they're hungry. This senior class was not going to be denied in winning a MAC championship, and the only other thing that's left to accomplish is to win a bowl game. so I think they'll be motivated. But there's no doubt that some issue is causing the lackluster bowl showings. It seems plainly obvious that Toledo hasn't necessarily cared to play or took their opponents lightly. After the Bahamas Bowl last year, I don't think that will happen again. This season's team has great leadership.

N&A: What are your keys to Toledo winning this year’s Boca Raton Bowl?

KR: Finn is always going to be central to the outcome of any Toledo game. He will need to be healthy and make some plays with his legs. But I think the No. 1 factor in this game, to the point that I think it will tell you who wins and who loses, is the matchup between Toledo's offensive line and Liberty's defensive line. The Flames are dominant, and Durrell Johnson is a major problem. Toledo's O-line has struggled for two seasons, giving up way too many tackles for loss (and some sacks). If Liberty and Johnson have free rein, it could be a big problem for the Rockets.