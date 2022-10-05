Beat Writer Q&A: Five questions for UMass beat writer Kyle Grabowski

Liberty and UMass have met every season since 2018 when the Flames moved up to the Bowl Subdivision. The first two meetings were in Amherst before the series shifted to Lynchburg for a couple of seasons. Now the teams meet again in Amherst on what is projected to be a chilly afternoon kickoff. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. Kyle Grabowski covers UMass athletics for the Daily Hampshire Gazette. He stops by to answer five questions about UMass. For his coverage of the Minutemen, follow him on Twitter: @kylegrbwsk.

N&A: UMass football was not in a great place following the 2021 season. How would you assess the job Don Brown and his staff have done through this season's first five games?

KG: It's less the job they've done in the first five games and more the job they did from December until now. They remade the roster recruiting and in the transfer portal. Practice feels like there are adults in the room. It's more structured and intense. They're teachers of the game. But in game there is a greater clarity of identity. They know what they want the team to be and have started to see more positive results over the past few weeks (a one-score loss at Eastern Michigan is a lot to build on). The offense has left a lot to be desired, but they're doing what the staff asks them to. UMass wants to be a power run team that builds to the play action. I think the Minutemen could stand to do more in play action whether or not they're running well and get their tight ends involved more.

N&A: The numbers that jump off the page so far have been on the defensive side. Ten takeaways. A unit that ranks in the top 50 in five major statistical categories. What has been the key to that unit's turnaround?

KG: Part of it's scheme, and part of it's talent. Brown is one of the most renowned defensive minds in the past decade or so of college football. His resume speaks for itself. It just took time for the players to understand the scheme and be able to execute it to its fullest extent. There's also more talent on that side of the ball. The two defensive line Marcuses Cushnie (Florida State transfer) and Bradley (Vanderbilt) provide a base for the defensive backs and linebackers to cause havoc. The players told us the first few weeks that they were being put in the right positions but not making the plays. Now they're making more plays and it's showing on the scoreboard.

N&A: Is Gino Campiotti the quarterback to help turn around this offense?

KG: UMass' offense has looked most threatening with Campiotti under center. He runs it well enough to provide that dimension and has a better arm than he's been able to showcase. But beyond anything tangible, he has a swagger and an it factor that people are drawn to. They have other guys with better traits in certain areas, but he is the spark. I think they need to stick with him consistently like at Eastern Michigan rather than keep playing hot potato.

N&A: What has surprised you the most about the Minutemen so far this season?

KG: How well they played at Eastern Michigan. I thought that would be a return to form of the first couple weeks at Tulane and Toledo. I expected baby steps rather than that kind of progression. My expectation was UMass would be better but potentially not show it on the scoreboard. Brown has said to us it's one of the best practice teams he's been around. That's showing up on Saturdays faster than I thought.

N&A: What are your keys for UMass against Liberty?

KG: With where UMass is as a program it's pretty much the same in every game and simple. The Minutemen have to execute early and score first if possible. That lets them play their game and dictate their tempo. This is not a team built to come back. They need to avoid penalties and capitalize on turnovers. Be willing to take some big shots and don't give up anything backbreaking. If that all sounds basic, that's where this program is. Nothing fancy, just execute. This is also Game 1 of a three-game homestand, so any momentum UMass can build is massive for the rest of the year.