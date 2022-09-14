Beat Writer Q&A: Five questions for Wake Forest beat writer John Dell

Liberty and Wake Forest are meeting for the first time since 2012. That matchup, in Winston-Salem, was competitive. In fact, Justin Gunn nearly holding onto a fourth-down pass to keep a drive alive in the fourth quarter was what allowed the Demon Deacons to breathe a sigh of relief. A lot has changed in 10 seasons. Wake is now a contender in the ACC. Liberty is no longer in the FCS and is considered one of the top Group of Five programs. This game kicks off a three-game series that will see Wake make the trip to Lynchburg in 2025 and then host the Flames in 2026. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. John Dell covers Wake Forest football and men’s basketball, in addition to Winston-Salem State athletics, for Lee Enterprises sister paper, the Winston-Salem Journal. He stops by to answer five questions about Wake Forest. For his coverage of the Demon Deacons, follow him on Twitter: @johndellWSJ.

N&A: Sam Hartman looked like a player who is one of the best in the ACC in his return against Vanderbilt. How much better does the quarterback make this offense?

JD: The best thing about Hartman being back is how flawless he runs the ‘mesh point’ in the offense. While Mitch Griffis, who played in the VMI win, is good at it Sam takes it to a whole different level. His ability to keep the defense guessing is one of the best things to watch for when Wake Forest plays. Sam is perfect for Warren Ruggiero’s unorthodox run-pass option offense and I think the stats prove it.

N&A: What makes A.T. Perry so special at wide receiver?

JD: His ability to go long or across the middle makes him so valuable to the offense. But what is going to help Perry even more this season is Donovan Greene being back. Both of them are playmakers, so a defense has to decide who do we double team on this play?

N&A: The Wake defense slowed down what had been a strong Vanderbilt offense. Is there any one particular unit or player on that side of the ball that has stood out through two weeks?

JD: Since Brad Lambert returned as defensive coordinator (he was there during the Jim Grobe Era), he’s talked a lot about better linebacker play. So far there has been an improvement in that unit and that needs to continue to get better. Also, the defensive line is better and I love what Kobie Turner (Richmond transfer) has done since his arrival.

N&A: Wake has won 10 straight at home, which includes some impressive ACC wins. How have the Deacons turned Truist Field into a true homefield advantage?

JD: I’m a little clueless on how Wake Forest can keep this statistic but in the VMI game it said it was the largest student turnout in any game in the history at Truist Field with close to 4,000. Now, that may or may not be true but the engagement from the students has been impressive last season and it’s expected to continue this year. While that might not seem a lot, the players and coaches make sure to notice when the Wake students come to the games. Because of last year’s success they also have 4,000 new season ticket holders.

N&A: Liberty fans haven't visited Winston-Salem for a football weekend in 10 seasons. What recommendations do you have for restaurants to eat and get a drink, places to visit and other things to do before kickoff?

JD: My wife and I are big fans of Putter’s, which is in walking distance of Truist Field and we also like Village Tavern in Reynolda Village. You can’t go wrong at Finnegan’s Wake, which is downtown, and if you are looking for pizza, Mission Pizza is a go-to spot. There are so many restaurants and bars downtown, which is a testament to how much the downtown area has grown in the last 20 years.