Beat Writer Q&A: Five questions (plus one) for Southern Miss beat writer David Eckert

Liberty and Southern Miss met in the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 season, and the Flames used a record-setting performance from quarterback Malik Willis to win 56-38 in Lynchburg. The teams open the 2022 season to conclude the home-and-home series. That means a familiar staple returns with the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer to help preview the Flames’ matchup. David Eckert covers Southern Miss football, baseball and basketball for the Hattiesburg American. He stops by to answer five questions (plus one) about Southern Miss. For his coverage of the Golden Eagles, follow him on Twitter: @davideckert98.

N&A: This Southern Miss team will look awfully different from the one Liberty fans saw in Lynchburg in 2020. What has Will Hall done to help transform the Golden Eagles into a program that aims to contend for Sun Belt Conference championships?

DE: I think the Golden Eagles are probably a year or two away from that at this stage. Last year didn’t offer a whole lot of insight into what they’re going to be like moving forward, at least on the field. Their entire quarterback room got injured. They had countless other injury problems while playing with just 62 scholarships. The result was the ugly 3-9 season they had. Off the field, I think Hall has done a lot to reconnect the program with its roots. He’s recruited pretty well, and he brought in 10 Division I transfers this offseason. This season should be a first real look at what a fully-functional Southern Miss program will be like under Hall.

N&A: Speaking of the Sun Belt, this is Southern Miss' first season in the new league. What is the sense of excitement there in Hattiesburg about the new conference home and how it will impact football and the other athletic programs?

DE: I haven’t been able to find a single person who isn’t pumped for it. The stay in Conference USA had gone stale, and it was time for a change. I think most of the excitement is based on geography. You look at the Sun Belt West, and you’ve got South Alabama, Troy, Louisiana and ULM all relatively close by. It just makes sense. The ESPN platform the Sun Belt provides helps too. Southern Miss fans skew toward the old-school mindset, and I think a lot of them appreciate that the Sun Belt provides a sort of contrarian, grassroots option compared to the shunning of regional structure that we’re seeing at the top level of the college game right now.

N&A: Ty Keyes is getting the start at quarterback in the opener. He looked good in limited action last season before an ankle injury sidelined him for the final eight games. How has he looked on the field during training camp, and what does he bring to the Southern Miss offense?

DE: Keyes hasn’t had a perfect training camp but he has shown tremendous ability, and I think that’s about what you’d expect from a talented quarterback entering his second year on campus. He can make just about any throw on the field and he’s extremely mobile. Don’t be surprised if he carries the ball more than 10 times on Saturday night, that’s going to be a huge part of what Southern Miss tries to do. If he can limit the mistakes as he goes through his growing pains, Southern Miss can win a lot of games this year.

N&A: This doesn't get talked about enough — Southern Miss' defense ranked in the top 80 in eight major statistical categories last season. Do you see this unit getting even better in 2022?

DE: I do, not necessarily because of anything the unit has done, but because I expect the offense to provide a better platform for the defense this season. I don’t think the offense is going to run through its entire quarterback depth chart and turn the ball over 2.6 times per game to put the defense behind the 8-ball constantly. The defense brings back the vast majority of its talent from a season ago, and with a really sharp play caller in Austin Armstrong should only improve.

N&A: What are your keys to Southern Miss winning Saturday night?

DE: The first thing is that they need to win the turnover battle. They only did that twice last year but they won both of those games by double digits. It won’t be easy with a veteran quarterback like Charlie Brewer under center for the Flames, but for me it’s item number one on the list. From there, I think they’ll need some chunk plays from the likes of Jason Brownlee and Jakarius Caston. I’m not sure that this is an offense that’s going to dink and dunk down the field and control the clock for 60 minutes. They’ll probably need a break or two on special teams, too.

N&A: Many Liberty fans are expected to make the trip to Hattiesburg for the first meeting between the programs. For those fans making the trip, what suggestions do you have for those looking for a bite to eat, something to drink, or visiting any tourist attractions?

DE: I’m still learning the ins and outs of the food scene in Hattiesburg myself. Crescent City Grill, Keg and Barrel, and The Mexican Kitchen are all solid options. If you’re looking for a really cool place to grab a cup of coffee, T-Bones is my destination of choice. There are a few options when it comes to killing time as well. The Lucky Rabbit is one of the more interesting stores you’ll ever go to, it’s currently rocking a Stranger Things theme and is a cool place to just walk around. There’s always the Hattiesburg zoo as well. Plus, Southern Miss has a solid pregame tailgate scene in Spirit Park.