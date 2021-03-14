Bell, FGCU overwhelm Liberty to win ASUN women's basketball title

Liberty, for nearly eight minutes, stood toe-to-toe with Florida Gulf Coast. The Flames mixed in 3-pointers with timely drives to the basket. They got to the free throw line. They made the Eagles work for their perimeter jumpers.
Then Emma List buried a 3 that tied the game. It didn’t take long afterwards for the floodgates to open for FGCU, the queens of the ASUN Conference.
Kierstan Bell, the ASUN player of the year, flirted with a triple-double while finishing with a game-high 30 points as top-seeded FGCU defeated second-seeded Liberty 84-62 Sunday afternoon in the ASUN Tournament championship game held at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Eagles (26-2), ranked 24th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. FGCU went 19-0 against ASUN opponents this season, marking the fourth time in program history the Eagles did not lose in conference play.
“We needed to play an ‘A’ game. We did not play that ‘A’ game to beat a very good Florida Gulf Coast and their style of play and their talent that they have on the team,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “Very proud of our effort, but we needed to play an ‘A’ game.”
FGCU shot 50% from the field and converted on 14 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. The Eagles finished with 22 assists on 26 made field goals, and they scored 19 points off 18 Liberty turnovers.
“I think it was more self-inflicted,” Liberty senior Emily Lytle said of the Flames’ miscues. “I know we had some unforced turnovers.”
The Eagles at the end of the first half had as many made 3-pointers (eight) as Liberty had made field goals (eight).
“We were just giving them wide-open 3s,” Lytle said.
“We just had a great gameplan,” Bell, the tournament MVP, said. “We were really prepared for them.”
Bell shot 8 of 18 from the field and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. The Ohio State transfer pulled down nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and added two blocks and three steals.
“A perfect fit for this program,” Green said of Bell on FGCU. “She’s very difficult to defend because she can take you off the dribble. She attacked the basket, knocked down 3s. … She’s certainly an offensive threat.”
Tishara Morehouse added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Aaliyah Stanley finished with 12 points.
“I think going into NCAA, whoever they’re playing, they better be able to control Morehouse and put pressure all over Bell or they’re going to be in trouble as well,” Green said.
Lytle finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (19-8). Ashtyn Baker added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. The two, named to the conference’s all-tournament team, combined to shoot 11 for 26 from the field and made six of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
Lytle announced after the game she plans on utilizing the NCAA waiver for a free year of eligibility and return for her super senior season.
“The best thing I’ve seen or heard all day is she’s coming back,” Green said.
The rest of the Flames outside of Lytle and Baker combined to shoot 9 for 27.
Liberty led 16-13 following Nenna Lindstrom’s 3 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
FGCU closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.
The Flames cut the second-quarter deficit to 29-24 on Mya Berkman’s putback with 5:49 left, but FGCU responded with a 15-2 run to take a commanding lead.
The Eagles never relented in the second half by shooting 52.2% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.
Liberty trailed by more than 20 points for the final 12:23.
“I think they were pretty consistent throughout the game,” Green said of FGCU. “They shot high percentages from the field and 3-point range.”
The Flames had one of their best free throw shooting performances of the season, going 15 for 15 from the charity stripe. However, they only attempted five free throws in the second half.
“If we could attack, attack, we could get to the foul line and make some points from the free-throw line and hopefully get them in foul trouble,” Green said. “That really didn’t happen.”