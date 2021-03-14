Bell, FGCU overwhelm Liberty to win ASUN women's basketball title

“I think it was more self-inflicted,” Liberty senior Emily Lytle said of the Flames’ miscues. “I know we had some unforced turnovers.”

The Eagles at the end of the first half had as many made 3-pointers (eight) as Liberty had made field goals (eight).

“We were just giving them wide-open 3s,” Lytle said.

“We just had a great gameplan,” Bell, the tournament MVP, said. “We were really prepared for them.”

Bell shot 8 of 18 from the field and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. The Ohio State transfer pulled down nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and added two blocks and three steals.

“A perfect fit for this program,” Green said of Bell on FGCU. “She’s very difficult to defend because she can take you off the dribble. She attacked the basket, knocked down 3s. … She’s certainly an offensive threat.”

Tishara Morehouse added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Aaliyah Stanley finished with 12 points.

“I think going into NCAA, whoever they’re playing, they better be able to control Morehouse and put pressure all over Bell or they’re going to be in trouble as well,” Green said.