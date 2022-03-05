Bellarmine stuns three-time defending champion Liberty in ASUN semifinals

Silence.

The lack of noise coming from the 3,515 fans packed into Liberty Arena was astonishing.

Liberty men’s basketball fans, old and young alike, watched in disbelief. Some stood with their mouths agape. Others slumped into their seats.

The collective thought was: Did that just happen? Did Liberty lose an ASUN Conference tournament game?

What was once considered unimaginable turned into a harsh reality. The Flames were not going to play for a potential four-peat.

Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn scored the go-ahead basket with 43.3 seconds remaining, Darius McGhee’s off-balanced, contested 3-pointer didn’t even hit the rim, and the Knights stunned the three-time defending champion Flames, 53-50, in the tournament semifinals Saturday evening.

Liberty (22-11) had not lost a ASUN tournament game prior to Saturday’s semifinal round, and the setback means the Flames’ chances of a fourth straight tournament title were extinguished.

“That was a tough one. Really thought Bellarmine played a heck of a game and deserved to win,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I love this group. Our guys are unbelievable individuals, unbelievable workers, selfless in nature and no better example of that than the guy to my right [McGhee]. I’m disappointed we don’t get to go back to the NCAA Tournament, but proud of our group and their effort tonight and this season.”

McGhee, the two-time ASUN player of the year, had repeatedly made big shot after big shot during a special senior campaign that has seen him rise to second in the nation in scoring.

He scored 13 of the Flames’ final 15 points, but his 3-point attempt to tie the game was heavily contested by Bellarmine guard Juston Betz and forward Ethan Claycomb. The shot fell short of the rim, and Keegan McDowell’s frantic attempt to regain possession for one more shot came up short.

“I just tried to make a play,” McGhee said. “They did a great job at contesting the shot.”

McGhee and Penn combined to make four straight shots, and each basket exchanged the lead in the final 3:39.

McGhee’s driving layup put the Flames ahead 46-45, and that lead stood for more than two minutes.

Penn converted on a contested layup over Shiloh Robinson with 1:21 left to put the Knights (19-13) ahead 47-46, and McGhee answered 20 seconds later with a layup to put the Flames back ahead by one.

Penn again converted on a driving, off-balanced layup over the defense of Robinson with 43.3 seconds remaining for the go-ahead score.

“When the game gets tight, you have to live for that moment,” Penn said. He scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. “ … I’m going in there and I’m going to be aggressive late in the game.”

Penn shot 9 of 23 from the field with Robinson, Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield taking turns guarding him.

“We just did what we do every day in the things we do and we practice,” Warfield said. “There were some adjustments we made on the fly, but we just want to fight to contest and play our best and just do what we do.”

Bellarmine, in its second of four transitional seasons to Division I, is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament. However, the Knights can secure an NIT bid if they defeat Jacksonville in Tuesday’s ASUN title game that will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

If Jacksonville does not win the ASUN tournament title, regular-season champion Jacksonville State will receive the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

“We really want to go out there and compete and show we belong at this level,” Penn said.

McGhee led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting.

Brody Peebles scored all 10 of his points in the first half, and those points helped the Flames take a 26-18 halftime lead.

Liberty held Bellarmine scoreless for nearly 10 minutes spanning both halves, and took a 31-21 lead following McGhee’s 3 with 18:08 remaining.

Bellarmine answered with a 10-0 run in less than two minutes to tie the game.

“It was the turning point in the game,” Penn said.

The Knights used an extended 19-4 run to take a 40-35 lead with 10:42 remaining, and McGhee responded by scoring Liberty’s next 11 points as part of an 11-5 run to take a 46-45 lead.

“That was an epic college basketball game,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. “I’m not saying it was a thing of beauty, but in terms of playing the game from a respect level, it was incredible.”

Davenport said “a huge point of emphasis” for the Knights was defending the 3-point line. Liberty shot 6 of 24 from distance, and the Flames shot 26 of 106 (24.5%) from 3 over their past four games.

“I think they played good D. A lot of our shots were contested,” McKay said.

Claycomb had 16 points and CJ Fleming finished with 11 points for Bellarmine. They combined to make four free throws in the final 20.4 seconds to allow the Knights to maintain a three-point lead.

McKay said the Flames have been invited to two different postseason tournaments, likely the College Insider Tournament (CIT) and College Basketball Invitational (CBI), and he said it will be a group decision whether the season continues.

“Just thanked Darius and Keegan for what they’ve done in our program,” McKay said of his two seniors. “I think they’ve left a legacy of what we want a Liberty student-athlete to look like, so really proud of them.”

