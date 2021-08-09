Bennett establishes himself as clear-cut backup quarterback to Willis

Johnathan Bennett was arguably the prized quarterback target for Liberty in the 2019 recruiting class. Even in the coaching change from Turner Gill to Hugh Freeze, Bennett had the raw talent to perform well in any offensive system.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound signal caller is entering his third season in Freeze’s system. Bennett knows all of the ins and outs, and he is steadily improving as a passer.
Malik Willis is the entrenched starting quarterback entering the Flames’ Sept. 4 opener at home against Campbell. Bennett, according to quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, is a no-brainer as the primary backup.
“JB’s definitely further ahead in his understanding of the offense and making great decisions,” Austin said Monday after practice. “He’s improved a lot as a passer. He doesn’t spray the ball around as much. He’s making a lot more throws; he’s lot more accurate.”
Bennett spent all of 2020 as the No. 3 quarterback behind Willis and Chris Ferguson, and entered this past spring practice session as the clear-cut No. 2.
The 15 spring practices and the start of preseason camp allowed Bennett to hone his fundamentals. His passing numbers in his first two seasons — 6-of-10 passing for 88 yards, one touchdown and one interception over seven games — didn’t give a full glimpse into the work he needed to put in to be assured the spot behind Willis.
Bennett missed a considerable amount of development in 2019 while recovering from a patella tendon rupture in his left knee, an injury suffered while celebrating Brandon Robinson’s 2-yard rushing touchdown against Hampton in the season’s fourth week.
Bennett was cleared to practice in time for the 2020 preseason camp, but was supplanted as the primary backup by Ferguson because of Ferguson’s accuracy and ability to deliver passes to the right options.
Those aspects of Bennett’s game have improved considerably following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.
“JB works really hard at his fundamentals,’ Austin said. “The understanding aspect, the mental aspect of the game comes easier for Johnathan than most quarterbacks. He’s really bright and he can absorb a lot of information over a very short period of time. If you can’t complete the football, it doesn’t matter with your understanding of the offense. He needed to improve as a passer, and he has. I think that’s what has set him apart right now in the No. 2 position.”
Willis, considered a dark horse candidate for this season’s Heisman Trophy, is coming off a campaign in which he completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,260 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 944 yards and 14 scores.
The electric nature of Willis’ play does present a risk for injury.
He sustained a right elbow injury late in the Flames’ Week 2 triumph over FIU, and Ferguson started the following week against North Alabama.
Ferguson had experience as a starter at Maine prior to arriving at Liberty, and Bennett has the most experience of the other four quarterbacks on this season’s roster.
Sean Brown is the only other quarterback to take snaps in a collegiate game. He entered for the Flames’ final drive in a 58-14 triumph over Western Carolina on Nov. 14, 2020, and each play resulted in a handoff to running back Troy Henderson.
Freshman Nate Hampton is a three-star prospect who enrolled for the spring semester to take part in the 15 practices, and he has taken third-string reps early in preseason camp.
Preferred walk-on Will Bowers and Tennessee transfer Kaidon Salter also are on the roster.
“The young guys have talent. They all have talent,” Austin said of the four quarterbacks behind Willis and Bennett on the depth chart. “Things still move a little fast for them. We tried to give them enough reps to help them to grow, but it’s tough to mimic game situations in practice. You really don’t get better as a quarterback, truly get better and grow as a quarterback, until you’re playing live. We try to mimic as much as we can, put pressure on them in practice and these types of things, but I think right now their development is about where it should be with the young guys.”