Bennett, Flames want to win first downs to get offense into rhythm against Gardner-Webb

Johnathan Bennett’s first career start couldn’t have been scripted any better. He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the initial three drives against Akron and the offense hummed along as Bennett engineered the up-tempo attack nearly flawlessly.

The offense found its rhythm with Bennett at the helm in the second half at Old Dominion. It repeated itself in the second quarter this past Saturday at UMass.

Why have those drives been successful? Bennett and the Flames open those scoring drives with a gain to get into coach Hugh Freeze’s up-tempo attack. It doesn’t matter if it’s a simple three- or four-yard run or a pass that picks up a first down. Those incremental gains or chunk plays open up Freeze’s playbook and allow Liberty to ensure the opposing defense can’t get lined up in time for the next play.

The key to that success is winning on first down. And no offense, no matter how good it is, will win every first down. Bennett knows that being more consistent, starting with the initial possession, can only aid in winning first down frequently when the Flames (5-1) host Gardner-Webb (2-4, 1-0 Big South Conference) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The way I looked at it is the two games kind of flipped. If you remember Akron, we started off two touchdown drives in a row, then we stalled out the rest of the game. Then UMass, we didn’t start off fast, but then we continued to score throughout the whole game,” Bennett said. “If we can just combine those together and play a whole 60 minutes, we’ll be good.”

Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, is slated to start for the second straight game. He has shown glimpses of potential within the offense by making the right reads to open drives. Ten of the 12 scoring drives Bennett has led have started off with gains, whether it’s his 18-yard touchdown run at Southern Miss or minimal run plays from Dae Dae Hunter.

There are still inconsistencies that have prevented the Flames from consistently getting into those rhythmic drives. Bennett and Liberty stalled offensively after those first three drives against Akron, and the offense found no rhythm when he opened the game against UMass.

“Those are mysteries to me. Just continue to rep the base package of how we’re going to get started so that we can get in, whether it’s our landmarks or whether it’s our shot plays or whether it’s our tempo that have the freedom to call those,” Freeze said. “It’s hard to call those when you’re in second-and-10 and you’re thinking, man, I’ve got to get this into third-and-manageable. Your whole call sheet, a bunch of it’s gone, and you’re back to your first-and-10 calls, and that’s not always going to be the recipe for great success.”

Bennett admitted being able to watch from the bench for two possessions against UMass allowed him to make the right first-down read. Slow starts, though, can’t happen against teams over the second half of the season.

“I think it’s more just coming in and being more prepared for seeing stuff quickly. Teams play us different from week in and week out, so just being able to see what the defense is trying to do to us and just react within the offense,” Bennett said. “Just try not to do too much early because if we miss an RPO throw, we come to the sideline and talk about it. We don’t have to try and force everything early. I think that’s the big thing I learned after this game.”

Liberty has won on first down on 23 of its 28 scoring drives in regulation this season, and the Flames are facing an opponent that has allowed opponents to win first downs nearly 81% of the time in its four losses.

Gardner-Webb, the Flames’ former rival in the Big South, has played a daunting schedule so far this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have lost to Coastal Carolina, two ranked FCS teams (No. 14 Elon and No. 12 Mercer) and Marshall, and the losses to Coastal and Elon were by four and six points, respectively.

Those teams combined to gain yards to open 42 of 52 drives, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs have used a defense that has recorded 19 sacks and 10 takeaways to not allow all those drives to materialize in scores.

“These guys know what they’re doing. All 11 are on the same page and they’re in the right spots,” Freeze said. “Their front is one of the strengths of their team on the defensive side.”

Defensive ends Ty French and Janathian Turner have combined for 12 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and seven quarterback hurries. They are second and third, respectively, on the team in tackles.

“I think they do a really nice job of crowding the line of scrimmage and being very aggressive downhill with their linebackers and putting [Turner] and [French] on the move,” Freeze said. “… They are aggressive, for sure.”