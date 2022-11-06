Bennett's improved play key to Liberty's two marquee wins, rise in national polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathan Bennett looked beat up when he finally entered the media room early Saturday evening. His white jersey was spotted with grass stains — a sign of the battle he and his teammates had just fought in a thrilling 21-19 win over Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The fourth-year sophomore couldn’t speak more than a few words before coughing. The effects of the flu still hadn’t run their course. The quarterback gutted through his performance, playing every snap and helping lead the Flames to yet another marquee victory.

“This is pretty good. It’s sweet right now. It’s fun to win,” he said.

Bennett’s improved play, which has coincided with wins over BYU and Arkansas, has powered a continued rise for Liberty in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA coaches Top 25 polls. The Flames (8-1) earned their highest regular-season ranking in program history Sunday by moving up to 19th in both the AP and coaches polls.

“I just can’t say enough about JB and just his maturity and handling the last two games that we’ve had with BYU and in an SEC stadium,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.

Bennett entered the season as Charlie Brewer’s backup but has been referred to as the third-string quarterback in recent weeks, seemingly falling behind Kaidon Salter in the pecking order of signal callers who would see playing time.

Bennett, who has been with the program since the 2019 season, failed to string together quality outings in his first six appearances of the season as Brewer (right hand) and Salter (groin) battled injuries. He was steady filling in during the second half against Old Dominion on Oct. 1 and didn’t throw an interception in a win over UMass the following week.

The other four appearances? He completed 37 of 78 passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The change for Bennett over the past two games came through how he handled coaching from Freeze. Bennett was locked in during preparation for both contests, and it showed in how he played. The numbers are evidence: 471 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 39-of-54 passing.

“I think for me, personally, I just put my pride to the side. We’re all prideful people, and pride is the enemy a lot of the time. It showed earlier in how I was playing,” Bennett said. “Coach Freeze is a great coach, and I figured out if you actually listen to him, good things can happen.”

The quarterback entered the game listed as questionable after displaying flu-like symptoms Tuesday evening. He said he did not practice Wednesday because he was running a fever, but he returned Thursday with the fever abating.

The cough persisted and the congestion made it difficult at times for him to catch his breath Saturday, but he fought through those lingering effects to throw three touchdown passes and give the Flames an 18-point halftime lead.

“I wasn’t going to let my team down tonight,” Bennett said. “If Coach decided he wanted to go another direction because of my illness, OK, but I just want to be here, ready for whenever my number was called.”

Liberty controlled the game for the first three quarters and held a 21-5 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Arkansas (5-4) scored only on special teams plays in the opening 45 minutes (a 50-yard field goal from Cam Little to end the first half and a blocked punt that led to a safety in the third quarter), but that all changed in a helter-skelter fourth quarter that saw the Razorbacks nearly erase Liberty’s 16-point advantage.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, bottled up for three frames, got the Arkansas offense going with his right arm. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter, and three of his completions converted fourth downs on the first scoring drive of the frame.

“We had them a couple times; all those dang fourth-down conversions and the game wouldn't have been that close, I don't think,” Freeze said. “We had our mitts on big KJ several times and just couldn't get him on the ground. That was a little frustrating.”

Those fourth-down conversions spoiled an otherwise strong defensive performance against an Arkansas offense that entered the game ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense.

The Razorbacks were held to a season-low 144 rushing yards, and no runner reached the 100-yard mark for the first time. They converted on 4 of 16 third-down chances and were tackled for losses a whopping 14 times.

“I thought early on, we were the better team,” Freeze said. “... I thought we played harder. I just thought we were better at halftime. Their depth wore us down some, but I thought our kids played really hard. Defense played really, really well [in] the first half.”