Berkman, a force inside for the Liberty women's basketball team, finds stability in adoptive family

Mya McMillian was riding high in late 2019 as she headed home to Marble Falls, Texas, for Christmas break. The Liberty forward was coming off an all-tournament showing in the Roo Holiday Classic in Kansas City, and she was looking forward to spending time with her adoptive family, the Berkmans.
Even though the family took her and her younger sister, Aaliyah Washington, in when she was still at Marble Falls High School, it was still a “weird” situation. The 6-foot-3 forward spent most of her childhood raising and caring for her sister in a single-mother household, so it took time adjusting to the family structure she so desperately clamored for while growing up.
Her adoptive parents, John and Lauren Berkman, had a special Christmas gift waiting for her when she returned for the break. The gift wasn’t AirPods or new basketball gear. It was a document that made her tear up and begin crying for joy. The Berkmans legally adopted the college sophomore. She finally had a family to call home.
“I just felt like that was the one piece I was missing,” she said. The 6-foot-3 junior now goes by Mya Berkman after legally changing her name this past summer. “They did a great job of making me feel included since the day I was there, which I feel like is a really hard task, especially because I already knew. It’s not like I was young and I didn’t know what was going on. I knew exactly what was going on. I knew what my real mom did and everything. … It’s not even just them, my extended family, everybody just took me in and treated me just as if I was there my entire life. It was a thing I always wanted.”
Stability. Support. Home. Things that were missing in Berkman’s childhood have become strengths for her during a breakout junior season with the Flames. She has come into her own as a dominant post presence for Liberty, which is the No. 2 seed heading into the ASUN Conference tournament being held in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Flames (17-7) play No. 7 seed Bellarmine (5-16) at 7 p.m. Thursday inside KSU Convocation Center.
“She took her situation and she spun it into the most positive way possible, learning how to survive on her own and be mentally tough,” Flames assistant coach Katie Mattera said. “She’s still got a ways to go. We’re not talking about somebody that is perfect all the time. There’s battles that she has to go through and battles we have to go through with her. At the end of the day, we all know what her goal is and we all know how hard she wants to work.”
Berkman, who stepped into a starter’s role this season following the transfer of Keyen Green, is averaging career highs in scoring (9.9 points per game), rebounding (6.1 per game) and shooting (70.1%).
She leads the ASUN in field goal percentage and is on pace to set a Liberty single-season record. The current mark of 67.1% was set in 2005 by Mattera.
Berkman also was named to the conference’s all-academic team Tuesday. She holds a 3.92 GPA as an accounting major.
“I think when she gets her confidence up, it’s hard to stop her. It really is,” senior guard Ashtyn Baker said of Berkman.
Berkman played her first two seasons at Liberty under her birth name. She was born to parents Ricky McMillian and Karla Washington in Llano, Texas. Her father was never in the picture — Berkman remembers meeting him when she was around 5 years old and then chatted with him last year when she needed help buying a car — and her mother has been in trouble with Child Protective Services, according to Berkman.
“During my whole life, my mom has not been a very good role model. She’s gotten herself into some trouble. We’ve always had CPS in our lives — Child Protective Services,” Berkman said. “When I was 17, 16, around there, I was living with her. She was doing bad things — she was doing drugs and all sorts of stuff like alcohol and just abusing substances. CPS got called on her, and she’s been on Strike 3 for like forever. She’s already gotten Aaliyah, my younger sister, taken away once before, but then this happened again. Aaliyah and I were living with her, so we got moved into the Berkman family. It was very all of a sudden and very weird at first.”
The transition presented new challenges for Berkman. She set her own rules growing up and even skipped school on multiple occasions just to take care of Aaliyah.
The Berkmans provided stability and a sense of normalcy with simple, yet overlooked, things like household rules, chores and making sure homework was done each night.
“It was a little hard to adjust, but it made me a better person,” she said.
That sense of stability provided Berkman with the opportunity to focus on schoolwork and basketball. John Berkman, who also served as her high school basketball coach, and Steve King, her AD Elite coach on the AAU level, both saw her potential on the court and gave her every opportunity to succeed.
She committed to Liberty on Sept. 26, 2017, and spent her first two seasons in Lynchburg playing and learning behind Green, a former player of the year in the Big South Conference.
Green’s transfer to Tennessee opened the door for Berkman to continue her steady improvement. She was voted by her teammates and the coaching staff as the most improved player in the 2019-20 season. The award typically would have been handed out during an end-of-season banquet, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
“I remember during the summer with all the COVID, she said, ‘Thank you for the award, I’m going to work even harder,’” coach Carey Green said. “She’s come back and has played really well, establishing the inside game.”
Mattera credits Berkman with becoming a leader among the post players. When she’s not dominating around the rim, she’s helping Bella Smuda and Jordan Bailey develop on and off the court. Those leadership traits were developed by having to grow up quickly and then molded when she joined the family she had longed for.
“I think I have a strong mentality because of the countless things I went through; it’s crazy,” Berkman said. “Every time I tell people my story, they’re like, ‘I’m so sorry you had to go through that.’ I tell them, obviously, I would want a better childhood for myself, but I now have the perspective to help anyone.
"If you’ve been through it, I can probably relate to it in some way, to some extent. It’s made me be the person I am today.”