Berkman, a force inside for the Liberty women's basketball team, finds stability in adoptive family

Mya McMillian was riding high in late 2019 as she headed home to Marble Falls, Texas, for Christmas break. The Liberty forward was coming off an all-tournament showing in the Roo Holiday Classic in Kansas City, and she was looking forward to spending time with her adoptive family, the Berkmans.

Even though the family took her and her younger sister, Aaliyah Washington, in when she was still at Marble Falls High School, it was still a “weird” situation. The 6-foot-3 forward spent most of her childhood raising and caring for her sister in a single-mother household, so it took time adjusting to the family structure she so desperately clamored for while growing up.

Her adoptive parents, John and Lauren Berkman, had a special Christmas gift waiting for her when she returned for the break. The gift wasn’t AirPods or new basketball gear. It was a document that made her tear up and begin crying for joy. The Berkmans legally adopted the college sophomore. She finally had a family to call home.