Berkman punishes North Alabama on offensive glass as Liberty cruises to weekend sweep

North Alabama shot 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range to take a 26-21 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

“They came out swinging, we got punched in the face and we were on our heels,” Liberty associate head coach Alexis Sherard said.

However, the veteran Flames prevented the Lions from getting uncontested perimeter shots through switching on defense. The Liberty guards were able to keep UNA’s perimeter players in sight, and that forced the Lions into repeatedly taking contested shots.

North Alabama shot 4 of 29 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range over the next two quarters.

“I think we just told ourselves this is unacceptable. I think they had six 3s in the first quarter, and that’s unacceptable. Some of them were wide open,” Berkman said. “We just had to grind down and not give any more open shots.”

That renewed energy on the defensive end allowed Liberty to use the 14-0 second-quarter run to take the lead for good at 35-30. The Flames added two more lengthy scoring runs of 11 and 13 consecutive points to eventually extend their lead to the largest of the game at 66-41 early in the fourth quarter.