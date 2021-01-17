Berkman punishes North Alabama on offensive glass as Liberty cruises to weekend sweep

Mya Berkman is usually a force inside battling for offensive rebounds. The Liberty forward has a penchant for putting herself in position to snag carroms off the rim and convert in the paint.
For a near five-minute stretch Sunday, North Alabama didn’t get a body on Berkman when a Liberty player hoisted up a shot. Berkman made them pay.
Berkman scored 10 points during a game-defining run in the second quarter that turned the tide of the game in Liberty’s favor. The Flames used that dominating stretch and scintillating defense to complete the weekend sweep of North Alabama with a 77-60 triumph Sunday at Liberty Arena.
“If you don’t block me out, then I’m going to get a rebound,” Berkman said matter-of-factly.
Berkman posted her first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She snagged seven offensive rebounds with two coming during a 14-0 run that gave the Flames (10-3, 6-0 ASUN Conference) the lead for good.
“Mya was phenomenal. That’s what we needed at that moment,” Flames point guard Ashtyn Baker said.
“I think just having those second-chance points really helped me out,” Berkman added. “Then, I got the ball, obviously, and I just finished.”
Baker scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter to help Liberty stay within striking distance of the hot-shooting Lions (3-10, 2-2).
North Alabama shot 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range to take a 26-21 lead after the opening 10 minutes.
“They came out swinging, we got punched in the face and we were on our heels,” Liberty associate head coach Alexis Sherard said.
However, the veteran Flames prevented the Lions from getting uncontested perimeter shots through switching on defense. The Liberty guards were able to keep UNA’s perimeter players in sight, and that forced the Lions into repeatedly taking contested shots.
North Alabama shot 4 of 29 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range over the next two quarters.
“I think we just told ourselves this is unacceptable. I think they had six 3s in the first quarter, and that’s unacceptable. Some of them were wide open,” Berkman said. “We just had to grind down and not give any more open shots.”
That renewed energy on the defensive end allowed Liberty to use the 14-0 second-quarter run to take the lead for good at 35-30. The Flames added two more lengthy scoring runs of 11 and 13 consecutive points to eventually extend their lead to the largest of the game at 66-41 early in the fourth quarter.
“After kind of that punch in the mouth, it was like, OK, maybe watch where we help and not help as much and make sure you’re really closing out on the shooters,” Baker said. “I think we did a good job of communicating that to each other and holding each other accountable on that.”
Eleven different players scored for the Flames, who shot 16 of 32 from the field during the second and third quarters to put the game away.
Jaida Bond had another big game for UNA with 22 points and seven rebounds.
The Flames extended their winning streak to nine games overall and their margin of victory in that stretch is 18.1 points.
Liberty’s nine-game winning streak is its longest since the 2014-15 campaign, when the Flames won 14 straight between Jan. 24 and March 8.
“We feel amazing because we have great chemistry,” Berkman said.