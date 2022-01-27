Berkman, Rettstatt take over as Liberty women roll over North Alabama

Perimeter shooting helped swing momentum to the Liberty women’s basketball team at the end of the first half against North Alabama. The Flames’ strength in the post took over in the second half.

Mya Berkman and Bridgette Rettstatt broke down the Lions’ collapsing zone defense with quick high-low passing that exploited the lack of weakside help. The two forwards corralled offensive rebounds and gave the Flames second chances.

North Alabama was helpless against Liberty’s dominating post attack.

Berkman scored 19 points for the second straight game and Rettstatt scored all 14 of her points in the second half. The strong play allowed Liberty to pull away for a 75-63 victory Thursday afternoon before an announced attendance of 687 at Liberty Arena.

“You could see that there was a much better flow, much more confidence and I think is really important for our team,” Rettstatt said of the second-half post play.

The Flames (18-2, 6-1 ASUN Conference) tallied 28 of their 52 points in the paint in the second half. Most of those came on high-low passing where either Berkman or Rettstatt catch the entry pass, absorb the collapsing defense and find the other cutting from the weak side.

Berkman shot 9 of 12 from the field and finished with eight rebounds. Rettstatt shot 7 of 8 in the second half and recorded seven rebounds.

“They really worked together really well and were very effective on the inside,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.

Liberty shot 50% for the game and committed a meager eight turnovers.

It marked only the second time this season the Flames turned the ball over less than 10 times. The other came against Division II Bluefield State (seven turnovers).

“At the end of the day, that probably was the factor,” Green said of the lack of turnovers.

Jordan Bailey added 10 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Emma Hess scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. The freshman sparked an 11-2 run at the end of the first half that allowed the Flames to erase a five-point deficit and take a 41-37 halftime lead. Hess hit back-to-back 3s, Bailey made a 3 and Bella Smuda converted on a second-chance opportunity as the Flames seized the momentum and never let it go.

“It was just super huge to get that momentum because we were almost down for like the whole first half,” Berkman said, “and I feel like going into the locker room and being up was nice. I think that we just built on that when we got back in the third quarter.”

Dee Brown added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Flames.

Skyler Gill and Alexis Collins scored 13 points apiece for the Lions (7-11, 2-4).

UNA overcame a slow start by scoring on 7 of 9 trips to close the first quarter and take a 23-17 lead. The Lions hit six 3s in the stretch and Hina Suzuki converted on a three-point play as UNA outscored Liberty 21-11 over the final 5 1/2 minutes of the quarter.

The Flames went to a zone defense during the first quarter, which opened up clean looks from the wings and on second-chance opportunities.

Liberty went to strictly man-to-man defense without switching over the final 30 minutes and UNA shot 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

“From a defensive perspective we made some adjustments and I thought the girls did really well going in at or after halftime,” Green said. “We needed to make one more adjustment because they were making some curl cuts to the basket while they're also shooting the 3s.”

UNA made two 3-pointers early in the second quarter while holding onto a five-point lead, but those looks began drying up as the Flames settled into their defensive rotation.

The Lions scored on three of their final seven first-half possessions, and those empty trips allowed the Flames to seize control with their perimeter shooting and then take control with dominating post play in the second half.

“A hard fought game and very pleased with the effort of the girls and not getting down but taking the game pretty serious and got a little more intense in the last three quarters than it did the first quarter,” Green said. “So very, very pleased with how they finished.”

