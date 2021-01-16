Berkman, Smuda dominate in post as Flames roll over Lions

Mya Berkman did a double-take during pregame warmups and re-counted the number of North Alabama players on the court. Her first glance didn’t deceive her when she again spotted only nine Lions warming up for Saturday’s contest against Liberty.
Berkman made sure to find Flames associate head coach Alexis Sherard and pass along a pertinent message: Let’s get the ball inside and take advantage of North Alabama’s lack of depth.
Message received loud and clear.
Berkman and fellow post player Bella Smuda faced little resistance in the paint. The Liberty duo dominated to the tune of a combined 30 points and 14 rebounds as Liberty remained perfect in ASUN Conference play with a convincing 86-63 victory over North Alabama at Liberty Arena.
“There’s no doubt about it. Our game plan was to establish an inside presence,” Sherard said.
The Flames (9-3, 5-0 ASUN) dominated in the post by outscoring the Lions (3-9, 2-1) 40-20 in the paint.
Berkman had 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Smuda scored a career-high 13 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
“I thought it was a great game with the post players,” Smuda said. “I enjoyed playing, and I know that Mya played really, really well, as well. I thought it was a good win.”
Ashtyn Baker led the Flames with 18 points, and Emily Lytle added 14 points and six rebounds.
Baker scored 11 points in a third quarter that saw the Flames tally a program-record 33 points.
Liberty shot 7 of 8 from the field to open the quarter and finished the stanza shooting 12 of 22 from the floor.
North Alabama, conversely, shot 3 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as the Flames built a 72-44 lead.
Jaida Bond led UNA with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Her teammates combined to shoot 10 of 41 from the field.
Liberty finished the game with 20 assists and committed a meager six turnovers.
“We were just selfless the entire time and just having wide-open shots made it a lot easier to score,” Berkman said of the third quarter. “It was so fun.”
The weekend series opener was broadcast on ESPNU and served as a first for both Liberty Arena and the ASUN Conference. It was the first nationally televised broadcast from the new $65 million facility, and marked the first time an ASUN women’s basketball game was broadcast on a national linear network.
“It was tremendous,” Sherard said. ” … It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”
The Flames have won 11 straight league games and can seize their third sweep in conference play this season when the teams play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ve had experience the last two Saturdays where we have played pretty well and on Sunday either our 3s aren’t falling or something happened,” Berkman said. “We just can’t sleep on them because we won by 20-plus. That doesn’t mean that it can’t be a two-point game [Sunday]. We just have to stay on our toes and we have to throw the punch again.”
The program on Saturday morning announced Carey Green tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, experienced some mild symptoms and was unavailable to coach this weekend’s games. Green has not coached the Flames since Dec. 16 at High Point. He missed the first two ASUN weekend series against Lipscomb and Kennesaw State because of a non-COVID health issue and had surgery Jan. 5.
North Alabama coach Missy Tiber also was not in attendance for Saturday’s game and will not coach Sunday’s game while on a 10-day family leave.
Associate head coach Adrianne Harlow is handling the head coaching duties this weekend.