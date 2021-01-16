Berkman, Smuda dominate in post as Flames roll over Lions

Ashtyn Baker led the Flames with 18 points, and Emily Lytle added 14 points and six rebounds.

Baker scored 11 points in a third quarter that saw the Flames tally a program-record 33 points.

Liberty shot 7 of 8 from the field to open the quarter and finished the stanza shooting 12 of 22 from the floor.

North Alabama, conversely, shot 3 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as the Flames built a 72-44 lead.

Jaida Bond led UNA with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Her teammates combined to shoot 10 of 41 from the field.

Liberty finished the game with 20 assists and committed a meager six turnovers.

“We were just selfless the entire time and just having wide-open shots made it a lot easier to score,” Berkman said of the third quarter. “It was so fun.”

The weekend series opener was broadcast on ESPNU and served as a first for both Liberty Arena and the ASUN Conference. It was the first nationally televised broadcast from the new $65 million facility, and marked the first time an ASUN women’s basketball game was broadcast on a national linear network.

“It was tremendous,” Sherard said. ” … It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”