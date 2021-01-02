Berkman takes over in second quarter as Liberty throttles Lipscomb

Lytle added 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six assists.

The Flames shot 68.8% from the field in the first quarter and led by double digits for the final 2 ½ minutes of the quarter to lead 26-16.

The Bisons (3-4, 0-1) chipped away at the deficit by scoring the first six points of the second quarter and trailed 26-22 by limiting the Flames to perimeter shots.

“I thought we had a spell where our transition defense wasn’t very good and we weren’t matching up,” Sherard said. “We weren’t guarding the 3, and that was a primary focus in our scouting report.”

That is when Liberty went to Berkman against the smaller Lipscomb forwards.

Berkman displayed her entire arsenal by scoring 12 points in a nine-possession stretch that saw Liberty unleash a 14-3 run to take a 41-25 lead.

“I just knew that I had to take my time because the only way I was going to miss was if I missed. They weren’t going to block my shot or anything,” Berkman said. “I tried to keep telling myself to take my time. I know I was going to get my chances.”