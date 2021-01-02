Berkman takes over in second quarter as Liberty throttles Lipscomb

Mya Berkman has shown glimpses this season of being able to take over games in the post. The Liberty junior forward is strong enough to bully her way into position for either high-percentage shots or second-chance opportunities, and she has a soft enough touch to get the friendly bounce off the rim.
She wasn’t asked to become the go-to scorer in nonconference play with guards Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker carrying the scoring load.
During a four-minute stretch Saturday against Lipscomb, Berkman put it all together and became the singular focus in the Flames overwhelming the Bisons.
The 6-foot-3 Berkman keyed a decisive run that gave Liberty a double-digit lead it never relinquished and the Flames cruised to an 88-59 victory over the Bisons to open ASUN Conference play at Liberty Arena.
“Mya’s tough. She does a great job finishing around the basket,” Liberty associate head coach Alexis Sherard said. ‘The thing with Mya, she’s really improved with getting her position prior to the pass. She’s finishing well, she’s playing with confidence and her teammates believe in her.”
Sherard is the Flames’ acting head coach for the Lipscomb series in place of Carey Green. Liberty announced Saturday morning Green is unavailable to coach this weekend because of a non-COVID related medical issue.
They are the third and fourth games Green has missed during his 22-year tenure at Liberty, and the previous two came in the 2012-13 season (the first was for an illness and the second was when he attended the funeral of his father).
Green had coached 234 consecutive games.
Berkman, on Saturday, scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Flames (5-3, 1-0 ASUN), who had four players score in double figures.
“It was nice. I finally just connected on my post-ups,” Berkman said. “I had been making great moves, but I hadn’t been finishing. It was really nice to see the ball go in.”
Baker scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter to continue the offensive onslaught Berkman started midway through the second quarter.
Dee Brown scored a season-high 13 points and shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The junior, who celebrated her 21st birthday Tuesday, had scored 20 total points and shot 1 of 8 from 3-point range in nonconference play.
“It felt real good, especially after the second 3 when they finally called the foul,” Brown said, referencing her second 3 in a 65-second stretch that resulted in a four-point play and a 28-point lead late in the third quarter. “I just felt my team’s energy, I felt their vibe, and it was just great having all that there. I know that they had confidence in me.”
Lytle added 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six assists.
The Flames shot 68.8% from the field in the first quarter and led by double digits for the final 2 ½ minutes of the quarter to lead 26-16.
The Bisons (3-4, 0-1) chipped away at the deficit by scoring the first six points of the second quarter and trailed 26-22 by limiting the Flames to perimeter shots.
“I thought we had a spell where our transition defense wasn’t very good and we weren’t matching up,” Sherard said. “We weren’t guarding the 3, and that was a primary focus in our scouting report.”
That is when Liberty went to Berkman against the smaller Lipscomb forwards.
Berkman displayed her entire arsenal by scoring 12 points in a nine-possession stretch that saw Liberty unleash a 14-3 run to take a 41-25 lead.
“I just knew that I had to take my time because the only way I was going to miss was if I missed. They weren’t going to block my shot or anything,” Berkman said. “I tried to keep telling myself to take my time. I know I was going to get my chances.”
Berkman was decisive in her post moves to create open looks. She absorbed contact and finished possessions with traditional three-point plays. Not to be outdone, she executed pick-and-rolls and then finished in transition.
“I think that’s something, even in practice, Mya can take over in a second whenever she gets going,” Baker said. “I think once she gets her confidence up, it’s hard to stop her. It really is.”
It was a stretch of strong play that keyed the Flames’ blowout to open the two-game weekend series.
Sherard said the goal was to keep every player under the 20-minute threshold so they would be as fresh as possible entering the 2 p.m. start Sunday.
Makaela Kestner (24 minutes), Kennedi Williams (24) and Lytle (23) were the only players on the floor for more than 20 minutes.
“With two games back-to-back, managing minutes has to be a priority with regards to productivity on Game 2,” Sherard said.
Jordan Peete scored 12 points and was one of three players in double figures for Lipscomb. The Bisons shot 28.8% from the field.