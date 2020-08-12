Big East, home to Liberty field hockey, will not conduct fall sports

One Liberty athletics program will not compete this fall.
The Flames field hockey team, an associate member of the Big East, will not take the field after the conference announced Wednesday it will not conduct sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league said it will assess alternative options to stage those sports in the spring.
“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our presidents and athletics directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in Big East communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said. “We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year.”
The conference said its athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, such as practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings, as long as those activities are consistent with individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and conference regulations.
The Big East is the 15th Division I conference to announce it is not playing sports this fall.
Liberty’s former all-sports home, the Big South Conference, also announced Wednesday it is not playing sports this fall while looking to potentially play them in the spring.
The ASUN Conference, which is the current home to Liberty’s athletic programs outside of football, has not announced whether it will sponsor athletic competition this fall. The conference announced July 24 it was postponing the start of the fall season until at least Sept. 18.
Stetson athletic director Jeff Altier said in a university release the ASUN presidents and athletic directors are meeting Aug. 19 “to determine if it is feasible for activities to be conducted in the fall.”
