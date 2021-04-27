Bishop-Riley rewriting the Liberty softball record books as she and Flames prepare for Virginia Tech

She boasts a sterling .984 fielding percentage with only two errors this season. She has made several over-the-shoulder catches in shallow right field, and her highlight-reel play behind the bag at second base to record a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning against Arkansas on March 16 allowed the Flames to upset the No. 17 Razorbacks in 10 innings.

“I’m extremely excited to see how I can continue to grow this year in my defense,” Bishop-Riley said. “I try to separate my hitting and my defense. If I’m not doing one thing well, like hitting, I don’t want to take it into my defense and just all around have a bad game. I definitely am happy that I’m able to grow in that way and stuff. Hopefully I can continue in that thought process for sure.”

The Flames have a big series with Kennesaw State this weekend before closing the regular season at Virginia Tech on May 5. If Liberty can take two out of three from the Owls, it will secure the ASUN Conference North Division No. 1 seed for the upcoming league tournament.

Bishop-Riley has her sights set on advancing to a regional for the second time at Liberty, and she hopes the Flames can finally clear the hurdle and make it to a super regional for the first time in program history.

“I would be so excited if we can get back to another regional just because the talent that we have on this team right now, we could go really far, and maybe this time win the regional and get on to the next part of the game,” she said. “The motivation from losing in the regional in my sophomore year has definitely grown and I know this team is really wanting that as well. Hopefully we can do that this year.”

