Boca Raton notebook: Scruggs exits with ankle injury, Johnson sets record, Salter's fumble woes

BOCA RATON, Fla. — JaVon Scruggs spent the second half of his final game in a Liberty uniform relegated to being a spectator. It was a disappointing conclusion to an illustrious college career that saw the Appomattox native become the unquestioned leader of the Flames’ defense.

Scruggs suffered an ankle injury midway through the second quarter and did not play again in Tuesday’s Boca Raton Bowl. He spent the second half on the sideline instead of being the coach on the field during critical plays as the Flames lost 21-19 to Toledo at FAU Stadium.

“Always tough when you lose him because I think, like I’ve said before in some press conferences this year, what he gives you isn’t just his ability to make plays. He helps everybody else around him get better,” interim coach Josh Aldridge said. “He’s not ‘The General’ just by nickname, he does do a great job, he’s basically the quarterback of our defense. That hurt.”

Scruggs had three tackles (two solo) before the injury. He went to the locker room to assess the strength of his ankle and returned to the sideline late in the first half to get some work on the stationary bicycle.

The fifth-year senior came out with the team after halftime and went straight to the stationary bicycle to see if he could put any weight on the ankle.

That is when he had to give his helmet to an assistant coach and not return.

Scruggs finished his college career with 264 tackles (146 solo).

A’Khori Jones played at free safety for the majority of the second half in Scruggs’ absence. He finished with two tackles (one solo).

“A’Khori Jones is going to be a phenomenal football player, a phenomenal football player,” Aldridge said. “Probably one of the best high school safeties we’ve signed since I worked here. I thought he played really well from what I could tell on the sideline.”

Johnson sets single-season record

Bandit Durrell Johnson was a constant presence in the backfield Tuesday evening. Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn was on the run whenever Johnson got into his vicinity, and several running backs were stopped in their tracks by the defensive end beating his blocker.

It capped a record-setting season for the senior.

Johnson had a season-high five tackles for a loss to give him 27.5 for the season. That broke Jason Wells’ mark of 25 set in the 2000 season.

“I guess that’s a good thing to write my name in the Liberty record books,” Johnson said. “Hopefully somebody comes along and beats it one day.”

Johnson finished his three-year stint at Liberty with 45 tackles for a loss, tied for the career record with Aaron DeBerry.

Salter’s fumble woes

Kaidon Salter, a former four-star recruit out of high school, has been lauded as the Flames’ potential quarterback of the future with his dual-threat ability. That was on display at times against the Rockets with some big runs and key passes.

One issue that has plagued Salter during his eight appearances and four starts is holding onto the football. Toledo capitalized on the game’s only turnover courtesy of Salter’s right hand.

Salter lost a fumble for the fourth straight game when he lost control of the ball while being sacked on the Flames’ second offensive play in the third quarter.

Toledo converted on a field goal after the takeaway to take a 13-7 lead.

“I’ve just got to keep the ball high and tight at all times,” Salter said. “The fumble, I was going to throw the ball out of bounds. I made a bad read. The corner was playing off and we had an out, he bit on it, and I tried to just throw the ball out of bounds after I made the bad read and got hit from behind.”

Opponents combined to score 17 points off of Salter’s fumbles during the final four games of the season. UConn and Virginia Tech each scored touchdowns off the miscues, while New Mexico State failed to score when it got the ball.

Linebacker depth

With Ahmad Walker already committed to SMU and both Jordan Norwood and Carl Poole in the transfer portal, Liberty was forced to go with a thin linebacker rotation against Toledo.

Mike Smith Jr. played all but two of the Flames’ 84 defensive plays, while Aakil Washington rotated between linebacker and defensive end based on packages. Jerome Jolly Jr. was the third linebacker who got on the field.

“We were shorthanded at linebacker because of some roster stuff currently this time of year — that’s just the nature of college football right now,” Aldridge said. “I just felt more comfortable with him out there tired than I did with some other guys, and just really proud of Mike finishing his season.”

Smith finished with 16 tackles (six solo) to go along with two tackles for a loss. Washington had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, and Jolly had his best game in a Liberty uniform with six tackles (three solo).

Butler plays

Nine Liberty players are currently in the transfer portal during its 45-day open window. Only one of those players got on the field against the Rockets.

Defensive tackle Dre Butler was the only player in the transfer portal who played for Liberty. He had one solo tackle while rotating with four other interior linemen.

Quarterback Sean Brown and defensive end Marquise Brunson were with the team but didn’t play.

Snead’s targets

Wide receiver Caleb Snead was expected to provide a big-play threat on the outside following his transfer from Campbell. The Lynchburg native’s lone season in a Liberty uniform was derailed with a foot injury suffered in the third week of the season, but he was able to start in his only bowl appearance.

Snead had three targets against Toledo, and all resulted in a first down. He had a 13-yard catch on the game’s second play to pick up a first down, and he drew a pair of defensive pass interference calls that netted first downs.

The Heritage High standout caps the season with 18 catches for 193 yards in eight games.