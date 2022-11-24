Bollinger taking advantage of his opportunities in Liberty's offense

There’s a trivia question that has made the rounds in Lynchburg in recent years: Who secured the catch in the 2018 season finale that allowed Buckshot Calvert to become the Flames’ all-time leader in career touchdown passes?

Many quickly guess Antonio Gandy-Golden, Calvert’s most popular target over an illustrious four-season span, or BJ Farrow. The two wide receivers were no strangers to catching touchdown passes from Calvert.

Both answers are wrong. Not many would guess Michael Bollinger, then a walk-on fullback, was the one who came down with an 18-yard contested catch in the back-right corner of the end zone against Norfolk State for Calvert’s 65th career touchdown pass.

It makes Bollinger laugh whenever he hears it. “I always thought that was funny,” he commented.

The 5-foot-11 sixth-year senior hasn’t caught many passes during his time at Liberty. He’s caught seven in his 54 games, with four resulting in touchdowns.

It’s not a bad ratio for a player who was recruited to Liberty as a fullback, moved to tight end in Hugh Freeze’s offense, and is now utilized as both a fullback and tight end depending on the blocking scheme by offensive line coach Chris Klenakis.

“We’ve used him in a lot of different roles,” Freeze said of Bollinger. “He’s been a steady voice in the locker room and a guy that promotes the culture and the standard that you want for your team, and people follow that. I’m just thrilled that he’s had the career that he’s had and hopefully has a good game Saturday.”

Bollinger was emerging in Freeze’s offense in 2019. The Spartanburg, South Carolina, native cracked the starting lineup and caught an early touchdown pass in the third quarter against Buffalo to give the Flames an early lead.

A freak injury late in the second quarter of that game resulted in Bollinger breaking his left leg and requiring surgery to insert a plate. That forced him to miss the remainder of the season, but he returned the following spring to practice and was put on scholarship in Aug. 2020.

“Words can’t express it,” Bollinger said of being put on scholarship. “It was such a weight off my shoulders, something that I had dreamed about, prayed about, and to finally see those prayers come to fruition for something that you’ve earned, and I’m forever indebted to Coach Freeze and his staff for blessing me with that and that opportunity.”

Bollinger’s role in the offense has evolved over the past three seasons. His position coach, Ben Aigamaua, calls him the “Swiss Army knife” of the group with his versatility.

Jerome Jackson is bigger. Austin Henderson and Bentley Henshaw are more athletic and are able to flex out as receiving options.

Bollinger can line up at fullback, tight end and has been tasked with flexing out as a receiver in certain sets.

“I love that term ‘Swiss Army knife’ because I’m not the one who’s going to stretch the field, I’m not going to run all these long routes, but I take pride in the fact if the ball is thrown my way to catch everything that’s thrown. When it’s my time to block, I’m going to block and not complain about it,” he said. “Right now in the offense with Coach K getting here, to finally see when Coach Ben draws up on the board, ‘FB’, a true fullback, it’s awesome because that’s what I say I am. To have these different plays where I can lead the way and hopefully the running back follows, it’s a blessing. It’s been really cool.”

Bollinger has three catches for 22 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass from Johnathan Bennett against UMass this season.

His numbers have never jumped off the page during his time at Liberty. He had one catch for a touchdown in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons, and his three receptions this season are a career high.

Bollinger said “it’s meant everything” to him to be one of the six sixth-year seniors who have taken the complete journey of Liberty transitioning from the FCS to the FBS. He has been part of monumental wins (first win over ACC team in 2020 and he recovered the onside kick to secure the first triumph over an SEC team earlier this season), and he’s eager to head to a fourth bowl game in December.

“Mike’s actually a really good athlete. He makes an impact whenever he’s on the field. He’s gotten better every single year,” offensive lineman Cooper McCaw said. “He might not always be the biggest guy out there, but he’s definitely going to be the most physical guy out there. He’s worked hard to get where he is, really proud of him and he’s a great friend of mine. I love playing next to Mike because I know I’m going to get his all every play.”