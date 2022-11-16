Bowl projections after Week 11: Will Liberty finally play an AAC team?

Liberty’s three-point loss at UConn didn’t hurt the Flames’ odds of going to a bowl game for the fourth straight season. It did significantly hamper potentially being in a marquee post-Christmas bowl.

All 15 national outlets that project the bowl games have the Flames in a bowl game, with 10 of those projecting Liberty to play in a pre-Christmas bowl. Those matchups range from really attractive matchups against teams from the American Athletic Conference to some showdowns with teams from Power Five conferences.

Those matchups have eluded Liberty in scheduling. The Flames have been unable to get an AAC team on the schedule since joining the FBS (they did play at SMU in 2016 as an FCS program), so getting a bowl game against a team from the top Group of Five league would be ideal.

Fans, though, would prefer matchups with Texas Tech, Miami or even Oklahoma, if those become reality. That is where the five post-Christmas projections come into play.

The bowl projections after Week 11

» Cure Bowl (Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

Yahoo! Sports (Nick Bromberg): vs. South Alabama

» Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m., ESPN; Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. Utah State

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): vs. Houston

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): vs. San Diego State

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): vs. Coastal Carolina

» Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): vs. Texas Tech

» Independence Bowl (Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. Houston

College Sports Madness: vs. East Carolina

College Football News: vs. Tulane

» Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

247Sports (Brad Crawford): vs. Miami

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): vs. South Alabama

» First Responder Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas)

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): vs. Texas Tech

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel): vs. UTSA

» Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

USA Today (Erick Smith): vs. Memphis

» Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): vs. Oklahoma

Where will the Flames end up?

The Independence Bowl continues to receive the most projections, even though there are 10 other potential destinations for the Flames. Army was officially eliminated from bowl eligibility after the loss to Troy this past weekend, so it would make sense to put another FBS independent in that slot against a team from the AAC. It would be an attractive matchup that would still get Liberty fans back home in time for Christmas.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is sticking with Liberty facing Oklahoma in the Liberty Bowl, which would arguably be the Flames’ most attractive matchup. Could Liberty’s potent defense stop Oklahoma’s high-powered offense? That would be a compelling reason for the pairing.

Don’t rule out Liberty still being placed in one of the ESPN Event-owned bowl games, which still present attractive matchups. Who wouldn't turn down a matchup with Houston in Myrtle Beach? Or a showdown with San Diego State in Boca Raton?