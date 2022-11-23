Bowl projections after Week 12: Key games to watch in the regular season's final week

Liberty became bowl eligible more than one month ago after a one-point win over Gardner-Webb. (Speaking of the Runnin’ Bulldogs, they won the Big South Conference outright and are in the FCS playoffs.) And the Flames have been sitting pretty in terms of heading to a bowl game for a fourth straight season.

There will be plenty of eyes keeping track of how the final weekend of the regular season unfolds as up to 14 teams can become bowl eligible. There were 73 after Week 12, and Miami (Ohio) joined the bowl party Tuesday night with a win over Ball State to punch its ticket to the Bahamas Bowl.

Why is this important? There are 82 slots to fill for 41 bowl games, and Liberty isn’t guaranteed a spot in a bowl game through its secondary bowl agreement with ESPN Events. That means the Flames can be placed in a bowl game if there are not enough teams to fill a bowl game’s primary bowl tie-ins, and ESPN can choose Liberty from a pool for several of the bowl games it owns. The latter option is most likely as ESPN won’t want to bench a potential nine-win team led by Hugh Freeze.

There is a high probability there won’t be 82 teams that reach bowl eligibility. Georgia Tech plays at Georgia, Michigan State travels to Penn State, and three SEC teams face uphill battles (Missouri against Arkansas, Auburn at Alabama and Vanderbilt against Tennessee).

Plus, Rice and FAU are teetering on bowl eligibility and are playing North Texas and Western Kentucky, respectively. The Mean Green and Hilltoppers both are vying to advance to the Conference USA championship game, so they have something to play for. UTSA awaits in the C-USA title game and the Roadrunners aren’t going to lay down for UTEP. If UTSA can crack the College Football Playoff rankings after the AAC has decided its teams need to cannibalize themselves, then the Roadrunners could be in position for a potential New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Games of note involving bowl eligibility

Friday

Arkansas at Missouri (5-6), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Georgia Tech (5-6) at Georgia, noon

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic (5-6), noon

Kent State at Buffalo (5-5), 1 p.m.

Rice (5-6) at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Auburn (5-6) at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UAB (5-6) at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP (5-6) at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State (5-6) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss (5-6) at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana (5-6) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian State (6-5)* at Georgia Southern (5-6), 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (5-6), 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (5-6), 8 p.m.

* — Appalachian State has two wins against FCS teams (The Citadel and Robert Morris), so the Mountaineers are one win away from bowl eligibility

The bowl projections after Week 12

» Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m., ESPN; Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

USA Today (Erick Smith): vs. BYU

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): vs. Houston

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel): vs. Appalachian State

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

247Sports (Brad Crawford): vs. San Diego State

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): vs. Coastal Carolina

» Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): vs. Texas Tech

» Independence Bowl (Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana)

College Sports Madness: vs. East Carolina

College Football News: vs. Tulane

» Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): vs. Syracuse

» Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ford Field, Detroit)

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): vs. Buffalo

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): vs. South Alabama

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. South Alabama

» Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): vs. Syracuse

» Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. Baylor

Where will the Flames end up?

Last week it was 11 different bowl destinations. This week the list narrows down to 10 (Yahoo! Sports’ Nick Bromberg hadn’t posted his projections at the time of this post) as it will likely come down to which bowl game ESPN wants Liberty to play in. The idea will be setting up the type of matchup that would draw the most fans to the stadium and eyeballs to the television.

The Myrtle Beach, Boca Raton, Independence and Camellia bowls still lead the way. A matchup with a regional rival (Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina would entice fans of both programs to make the trips) or a Power Five team (there are probably some Liberty fans who would like to see the Flames face Syracuse on a neutral field) could be attractive to both the diehard and casual fanbases.

It seems that the logical destination would still be the Independence Bowl with Army unable to become bowl eligible. Putting Liberty against a team from the American Athletic Conference makes sense since the Flames are aspiring to be a top Group of Five team. What better way than to see where Liberty stacks up than to play against a team from a league that has been promoting itself as a P6?