Bowl projections after Week 6: Are the Flames headed to another pre-Christmas bowl?

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has been adamant about going to bowl games while the Flames are still independents in the FBS ranks. More specifically, pre-Christmas bowl games are Freeze’s preference. It is a way for the fanbase to make a trip to what will likely be a tourist destination and then return home in time for the holiday.

The Flames are one win away from bowl eligibility and can reach the magic number of six victories Saturday in their Homecoming matchup with Gardner-Webb. The 10 outlets that are currently projecting bowl games all have Liberty in a bowl game, and eight of them have the Flames playing before Christmas.

The bowl projections for Liberty after Week 6

» ESPN’s Kyle Monagura: Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Kent State

» ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Gasparilla Bowl vs. UTSA

» CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Camellia Bowl vs. Troy

» USA Today (Erick Smith): New Mexico Bowl vs. San Jose State

» 247Sports (Brad Crawford): Camellia Bowl vs. Arkansas State

» Sporting News (Bill Bender): Armed Forces Bowl vs. Texas Tech

» Action Network (Brett McMurphy): TBA Bowl vs. Marshall

» Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Cure Bowl vs. Kent State

» College Football News: Independence Bowl vs. Memphis

» Pro Football Network: New Mexico Bowl vs. San Diego State

» College Sports Madness: Independence Bowl vs. East Carolina

*The TBA Bowl listed by McMurphy is the potential replacement for the San Francisco Bowl if it is not played.

When and where are these bowl games taking place?

• Cure Bowl: Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

• New Mexico Bowl: Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

• Myrtle Beach Bowl: Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

• Armed Forces Bowl: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

• Independence Bowl: Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

• Gasparilla Bowl: Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

• Camellia Bowl: Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Where will the Flames end up?

With the exception of two projections placing Liberty in the Camellia Bowl two days after Christmas, the likely destination is a pre-Christmas bowl. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Flames land in the Cure Bowl for the third time in four seasons, although another trip to a bowl game in Alabama isn’t off the table. (They did make three trips to the state in 2021.)

The Flames, with their secondary tie-in through ESPN Events-owned bowl games, can appear in one of 12 bowl games. Three of those bowl games (Camellia, First Responder and Birmingham) are two days after Christmas, and the other nine are before Christmas.