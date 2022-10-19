Bowl projections after Week 7: Liberty still forecasted for a pre-Christmas bowl

Liberty is one of 16 teams that are bowl eligible after Week 7 thanks to a closer-than-expected 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb this past Saturday. The Flames, under Hugh Freeze, have reached bowl eligibility in Week 13 in 2019, Week 6 in 2020, Week 8 in 2021 and Week 7 this season.

“We’re pleased to be in that group this early in the season,” Freeze said.

What does that mean for the rest of the season? Adding to a resume that currently features a one-point loss to Wake Forest, a team currently ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“If we were complacent with just being bowl eligible, we would have never made it this far to begin with,” wide receiver Noah Frith said. “We’re trying to stack on wins. … We should be focused on winning every single game for the rest of the season.”

Liberty gets its first crack at stacking on wins to its resume this Saturday when BYU visits Williams Stadium. The Flames, after an off week, play at Arkansas and then host Virginia Tech on Nov. 19.

The bowl projections after Week 7

» Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Cure Bowl vs. Kent State

» Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): New Mexico Bowl vs. Air Force

» USA Today (Erick Smith): New Mexico Bowl vs. San Jose State

» Action Network (Brett McMurphy): LendingTree Bowl vs. Georgia Southern

» College Football News: Frisco Bowl vs. Kansas

» Sporting News (Bill Bender): Armed Forces Bowl vs. Baylor

» ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Independence Bowl vs. SMU

» College Sports Madness: Independence Bowl vs. East Carolina

» ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

» CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Camellia Bowl vs. Troy

» 247Sports (Brad Crawford): Camellia Bowl vs. Troy

» The Athletic (Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman): Camellia Bowl vs. South Alabama

When and where are these bowl games taking place?

• Cure Bowl: Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

• New Mexico Bowl: Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

• LendingTree Bowl: Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m., ESPN; Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

• Frisco Bowl: Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m., ESPN; Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

• Armed Forces Bowl: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

• Independence Bowl: Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

• Gasparilla Bowl: Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

• Camellia Bowl: Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Where will the Flames end up?

These projections likely feature Liberty going 1-2 or 0-3 against the remaining Power Five competition on its schedule, which would put the Flames with an 8-4 or 9-3 record heading into bowl season. That mark for a Group of Five team usually results in a pre-Christmas bowl game.

If Liberty is able to stack on wins over the next six weeks, then the bowl projections could change quite a bit. But without a conference tie-in, the Flames will have to rely on being placed in a bowl game by ESPN.

The Flames, with their secondary tie-in through ESPN Events-owned bowl games, can appear in one of 12 bowl games. Three of those bowl games (Camellia, First Responder and Birmingham) are two days after Christmas, and the other nine are before Christmas.

All 11 national outlets that project bowl games have the Flames playing in the postseason. Eight of them are sending Liberty to a pre-Christmas bowl, while a trio of outlets have Liberty in the Camellia Bowl against a team from the Sun Belt Conference.

A rematch with Troy sounds fun. And the storylines for a matchup with South Alabama would write themselves.

Don't count out those pre-Christmas bowl projections. Facing one of the three service academies in a bowl game would be a lot of fun (except for the defensive staff), and there is some intrigue in playing a P5 team like Kansas or Baylor.