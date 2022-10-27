Bowl projections after Week 8: Could Liberty replace Army in the Independence Bowl?

“My friend, your devotion to rules is sometimes inspiring and sometimes maddening.”

— Jedi Master Dooku to Jedi Master Mace Windu on the outskirts of Raxus

You probably need only one guess to know what was on the television while the latest round of bowl projections was being compiled. And that quote jumped off the screen as soon as it was uttered.

Liberty isn’t going to be put in many bowls after Christmas because the Flames don’t have a primary bowl tie-in in their final season as FBS independents. The insiders who put together the weekly projections go off the rules — Liberty can be placed into an ESPN Events-owned bowl if there are not enough teams from a particular conference to fill the slot. There are probably instances in which these insiders would like to slot the Flames in more attractive bowl games because the matchups would be intriguing, but that won’t happen for at least one more season.

The bowl projections after Week 8

» Cure Bowl (Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): vs. Western Kentucky

Yahoo! Sports (Nick Bromberg): vs. Appalachian State

» New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): vs. San Diego State

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): vs. Appalachian State

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

USA Today (Erick Smith): vs. Louisiana

» Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): vs. Baylor

» Independence Bowl (Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana)

College Football News: vs. SMU

College Sports Madness: vs. East Carolina

» Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. Appalachian State

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): vs. Troy

247Sports (Brad Crawford): vs. Troy

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. Appalachian State

» Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN; Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): vs. Baylor

Where will the Flames end up?

A pre-Christmas bowl is still the overwhelming favorite for Liberty. The Flames, with their secondary tie-in through ESPN Events-owned bowl games, can appear in one of 12 bowl games. Three of those bowl games (Camellia, First Responder and Birmingham) are two days after Christmas, and the other nine are before Christmas.

Now, there are a few scenarios that could place Liberty in an event not owned by ESPN Events (like last season’s LendingTree Bowl) and if certain conferences don’t fill their bowl slots.

Let’s start with a projection that has appeared over the past three weeks.

There are two sites that are projecting Liberty to replace Army in the Independence Bowl. Army’s main bowl tie-in this season is the Independence Bowl, and the Black Knights are sitting in a precarious position. Army is 4-3 and has two wins over FCS teams (Villanova and Colgate), and only one of those triumphs counts toward bowl eligibility. With the Army-Navy game scheduled Dec. 10, six days after the bowl selection show, that means the Black Knights need to win their next four games in order to reach bowl eligibility. Going 4-0 will be a tall task with Air Force and Troy kicking off the stretch. Win those two, and winnable games against UConn and UMass are on deck.

The other scenario is Liberty filling a slot that can’t be filled by a conference. That is how Liberty got into the 2019 Cure Bowl, and the Bleacher Report’s latest projection has the Flames filling a void by the Big Ten in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against a Big 12 team. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Liberty appear in more of those games, especially if the Flames keep winning and boast an impressive record.