Bowl projections after Week 9: Give me Liberty or give me ... Independence?

Liberty did not crack the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday evening despite being ranked 23rd in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA coaches Top 25 polls. It shouldn’t be shocking since the Flames were never ranked in the CFP rankings during the 2020 season.

Fans of the Flames still have to wait until next season for those rankings to carry major significance. Liberty, as an FBS independent, is unable to claim the Group of Five slot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, so even if it ended up as the top G5 team in this season’s rankings, it wouldn’t matter.

What does that mean for this season? Liberty will be in a bowl game. Where exactly is still up for grabs. The Flames have two Power Five opponents left on the schedule (Arkansas this weekend at Virginia Tech on Nov. 19), and that could potentially lead to a good-looking bowl game.

The bowl projections after Week 9

» Cure Bowl (Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): vs. Western Kentucky

Yahoo! Sports (Nick Bromberg): vs. Appalachian State

» New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): vs. Air Force

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): vs. Marshall

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. UAB

» Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): vs. Baylor

» Independence Bowl (Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana)

College Football News: vs. East Carolina

College Sports Madness: vs. East Carolina

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel): vs. Houston

» Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. Appalachian State

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): vs. South Alabama

247Sports (Brad Crawford): vs. South Alabama

» Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): vs. Texas A&M

» No bowl projection for Liberty

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Where will the Flames end up?

This was touched on last week with the Independence Bowl. Army has the primary tie-in to that bowl, but the Black Knights have two wins over FCS teams and will need to win their next four games in order to be bowl eligible by the time the bowls are selected Dec. 4. There are now three publications slotting the Flames into the Independence Bowl as the replacements for Army, and that will lead to a potential attractive matchup with a team from the American Athletic Conference.

That path appears to be one that is picking up steam. There are the ESPN Event-owned bowls that the Flames can still be placed in, which make up the majority of the projections.

Liberty appears in all but one of the national projections (USA Today’s Erick Smith thinks there will be more than enough bowl eligible teams that Liberty, with its secondary tie-in agreement, will be left out), and those projections are being released between Sunday and Wednesday. Expect more projections to come out on Wednesdays after the CFP rankings are released.