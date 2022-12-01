Bowl projections for Liberty after Week 13: Is a trip to the Grand Strand in the Flames' future?

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw hinted earlier this week that Liberty’s bowl destination will be similar to two of its previous three trips. “We expect it’s going to be pre-Christmas and we believe it will be somewhere in the southeast region, so that will be close for some of our players and their families to be able to attend,” he said. “I think it’s narrowed down to a few options right now.”

The projections have certainly narrowed down from the past two weeks. The list has been trimmed down from 11 to nine different bowl destinations this week, and the majority of the projections have the Flames in one of the many ESPN Event-owned bowl games. That list likely will be slimmed down considerably after this weekend’s conference championship games.

The bowl projections after Week 13

» New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. San Diego State

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): vs. Air Force

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

247Sports (Brad Crawford): vs. Rice

College Football News: vs. Georgia Southern

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. Troy

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel): vs. South Alabama

Yahoo! Sports (Nick Bromberg): vs. Coastal Carolina

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): vs. Ohio

» Independence Bowl (Dec. 23, 3 p.m., ESPN; Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana)

College Sports Madness: vs. Houston

» Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer): vs. Southern Miss

» Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ford Field, Detroit)

USA Today (Erick Smith): vs. Ohio

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): vs. Toledo

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): vs. Georgia Southern

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): vs. Marshall

» Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): vs. Houston

» Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN; Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): vs. Texas Tech

Where will the Flames end up?

There are four ESPN Events-owned bowl games in the southeast that are played before Christmas day. Three are in Florida (Cure, Boca Raton and Gasparilla) and one is in South Carolina (Myrtle Beach).

The overwhelming favorite is now the Myrtle Beach Bowl against a team from the Sun Belt Conference. It would mark the Flames’ first appearance at Brooks Stadium since a dreadful performance in the 2016 regular-season finale (does anyone want to remember the 42-7 loss to the Chanticleers?), and it would be the third time Liberty faces a Sun Belt team in a bowl game (2019 Cure Bowl vs. Georgia Southern and 2020 Cure Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina).

It is a logical choice to get a majority of the families to come to the Grand Strand. The roster makeup has a very heavy southeast feel. Fifteen players are from Georgia, 11 from North Carolina, nine from Florida and five from Alabama. Three are from South Carolina.

One more option still remains for the outer edge of the southeast region. That would be the Independence Bowl as the replacement for Army. The Independence Bowl is a pre-Christmas bowl that is played in Shreveport, Louisiana. While Liberty doesn’t have the greatest track record in Louisiana, the Independence Bowl has a strong history and would be a good landing spot for the Flames.