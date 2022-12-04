Bowl projections for Liberty after Week 14: Is it Myrtle Beach or Boca Raton?

The day has finally arrived for Liberty fans to find out the Flames’ destination for their fourth bowl game in four seasons. The bowl announcement likely won’t come until middle in the afternoon following ESPN’s lengthy College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl reveal that is scheduled to span several hours.

There are still a few national outlets that haven’t posted projections, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Liberty is headed to a pre-Christmas bowl.

The bowl projections after the conference championship games

» Cure Bowl (Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN; Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

College Football News: Cure Bowl vs. Troy

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): Cure Bowl vs. Troy

» Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m., ESPN; Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

USA Today (Erick Smith): vs. Air Force

» Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): vs. Troy

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): vs. Memphis

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): vs. East Carolina

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel): vs. South Alabama

» Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida)

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Boca Raton Bowl vs. San Jose State

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Boca Raton Bowl vs. Wyoming

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Boca Raton Bowl vs. Utah State

» Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ford Field, Detroit)

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): Quick Lane Bowl vs. Toledo

» Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN; Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama)

College Sports Madness: Camellia Bowl vs. Bowling Green

» Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN; Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama)

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston

Where will the Flames end up?

There are two prominent destinations for Liberty: Myrtle Beach and Boca Raton. Those have emerged as the finalists for the Flames as ESPN Events will want to place them in an intriguing matchup against a compelling opponent.

Fans should be preparing to either make a road trip to Conway, South Carolina, or look for flights to Fort Lauderdale to head to FAU Stadium.