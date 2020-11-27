Breaking down Liberty's Black Friday home game against UMass

The matchup to watch

Liberty wide receivers versus UMass cornerbacks: Liberty has found success this season in the passing attack when defenses are in man coverage because of the speed, size and skill of the Flames’ wide receiving corps. The Minutemen feature two taller cornerbacks who can utilize their size to win some one-on-one battles in Noah Boykin (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) and Josh Wallace (6-foot, 189 pounds), but both are sophomores and are still fairly young in their careers. Even nickelback Cody Jones, with a 6-foot, 188-pound frame, is a freshman, and the backups to Boykin and Wallace are both freshmen. They are young, inexperienced and will only get better with more playing time. They will be tested and frequently targeted against Liberty. Outside receivers Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough are still getting into a rhythm after missing significant playing time earlier in the season. (Yarbrough is in concussion protocol this week and may sit out to rest for next week’s game at Coastal Carolina.) Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas provide the speed, and CJ Daniels arguably has the best hands on the team. The Flames can trot out explosive outside playmakers and make UMass have to switch to zone coverage, which only opens up the running lanes for the running backs.