Breaking down Liberty's Black Friday home game against UMass

Liberty’s first two games played on Thanksgiving weekend as an FBS member have gone very well. The Flames defeated New Mexico State in both seasons. The first triumph was part of a season-ending two-game winning streak that capped a 6-6 season in 2018, and the second allowed the Flames to become bowl eligible (and most everyone knows what happened next).
Liberty fans need to get accustomed to seeing fellow FBS independents on Thanksgiving weekend for the foreseeable future, with UMass, Army and New Mexico State lined up during those weekends through at least 2028. It yet another reason for Flames fans to be thankful for the relationships Liberty has built with the other independents in college football’s top tier.
While this weekend usually is reserved for rivalry games, Liberty’s rivals are the fellow independents as it gets its footing in the FBS. Now, personally, I’d like to see Liberty and Old Dominion play every Thanksgiving weekend to give college football fans in the commonwealth more to feast on during the weekend. (There is a game for the Commonwealth Cup that’s also played this time of the year.)
For now, let’s be thankful Liberty has teams that have the potential to develop into rivals as the years progress.
UMass at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: Noon
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Records: UMass 0-3. Liberty 8-1
- Last time out: UMass lost at Florida Atlantic 24-2; Liberty lost at N.C. State 15-14
- Series: Tied 1-1
- Last meeting: Liberty beat UMass 63-21 on Nov. 2, 2019 at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts
- Latest line: Liberty by 38
- Weather Underground forecast: 60 degrees, partly cloudy, 2 percent chance of precipitation, 62 percent humidity, 3 mph winds SW, sunset at 5:01 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty wide receivers versus UMass cornerbacks: Liberty has found success this season in the passing attack when defenses are in man coverage because of the speed, size and skill of the Flames’ wide receiving corps. The Minutemen feature two taller cornerbacks who can utilize their size to win some one-on-one battles in Noah Boykin (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) and Josh Wallace (6-foot, 189 pounds), but both are sophomores and are still fairly young in their careers. Even nickelback Cody Jones, with a 6-foot, 188-pound frame, is a freshman, and the backups to Boykin and Wallace are both freshmen. They are young, inexperienced and will only get better with more playing time. They will be tested and frequently targeted against Liberty. Outside receivers Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough are still getting into a rhythm after missing significant playing time earlier in the season. (Yarbrough is in concussion protocol this week and may sit out to rest for next week’s game at Coastal Carolina.) Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas provide the speed, and CJ Daniels arguably has the best hands on the team. The Flames can trot out explosive outside playmakers and make UMass have to switch to zone coverage, which only opens up the running lanes for the running backs.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Kevin Shaa, wide receiver: The Minutemen have transitioned to a defense that plays man coverage and loads the box to stop the run, and that type of defense benefits the speedy Shaa. He has been described as the fastest player on the team since he transferred to Liberty from City College of San Francisco prior to the 2018 season. Shaa has enjoyed a breakout season with 20 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns. His 18.9-yards-per-catch average is tops on the team for players with more than a dozen receptions, and he has proven he can stretch the field. He hauled in an 83-yard touchdown against Western Carolina and, if not for some overthrown passes against Louisiana Monroe, would have more gaudy big-play stats under his belt. Shaa, lined up either on the outside or in the slot, can win his one-on-one battles and make UMass pay if it stays in man coverage.
- Jayod Sanders, defensive end: The senior didn’t see the field against N.C. State after being a part of the defensive end rotation through the opening eight weeks. Sanders has two sacks this season and seven for his career, and he could be primed for a breakout performance against the Minutemen. He was one of three players with a solo sack in last season’s 42-point victory. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the defensive end rotation be extended with plenty of players seeing time on the field against a UMass offensive line that has allowed eight sacks through three games.
Keep an eye on these Minutemen
Will Koch, quarterback: The true freshman has made two starts and is projected to start against the Flames. He has completed 24 of 40 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he’s second on the team in rushing with 62 yards on 21 carries. Koch has been thrown to the wolves in this abbreviated season with the lost summer workouts and only 18 practices that preceded the Minutemen’s first game at Georgia Southern. He’s having to essentially learn the offense on the fly with opposing defenses flying around trying to get him before the play can develop.
- Cole McCubrey, linebacker: The senior, who is on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (awarded for community service, academics and athletics), is again one of the team’s leaders in tackles after posting a team-high 84 stops last season. He leads the Minutemen with 25 tackles (16 solo) and is one of eight players who have recorded a sack this season. The 6-foot, 230-pound McCubrey starts at Mike linebacker and is joined by fellow senior Mike Ruane and freshman Nahji Logan at the other linebackers.
Flames’ keys to the game
Return to form on offense
Liberty didn’t look like itself on offense against N.C. State. The offensive line wasn’t able to generate running lanes or provide enough time for Malik Willis in the pocket. Willis was under pressure more than he had been previously this season, and that led to inaccurate throws and more interceptions in one game (three) than he had thrown through seven games (one). The Flames, in order to get back on track, need to establish the run game and then take advantage of one-on-one matchups in the passing attack. That is possible against a UMass defense allowing nearly 240 rushing yards per game.
Maintain the strong defensive play
The Flames’ second half against N.C. State was arguably the best this defense has looked in years. It was definitely the best performance for the unit in the FBS era. The Wolfpack had 111 yards of offense over the final 30 minutes, and only 11 of those yards came on the ground. The players rose to the occasion against a Power Five opponent. Now they have to replicate that performance on a short week against one of the worst FBS teams. Doing so will display the growth this unit has taken under Scott Symons’ leadership.
Score early and empty the bench
What is the best remedy for getting over the heartbreak of losing for the first time this season? Flexing your muscles and finding the end zone frequently in the first quarter. Liberty is outsourcing its opponents 80-31 in the first quarter and 167-79 in the first half this season. A quick start to this one and seizing control will allow the bench to be emptied for a third time this season (happened against Louisiana-Monroe and Western Carolina). Getting those young faces in the game will help rest a starting unit that will be needed the following week at No. 16 Coastal Carolina.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames, despite recording season lows of 14 points and 279 yards at N.C. State, still has one of the nation’s most potent offenses. Liberty sits in 22nd and 23rd in total and scoring offense at respective totals of 467.3 yards and 37.6 points per game. The Flames sit 12th in the nation in rushing offense (238.1 yards per game) and have racked up the seventh-most first downs (216). UMass, on the other hand, ranks between 124th and 127th out of the 127 FBS teams that have played this season in total offense (176 yards per game), rushing offense (71.3), passing offense (104.7) and scoring offense (4 points per game). The Minutemen haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in 112 minutes of game action.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames’ stellar play at N.C. State catapulted the group up the national leaderboard. Liberty ranks 12th in the nation in total defense (309.4 yards per game), sixth in passing yards allowed (171.6) and is now 23rd in scoring defense (21.3). The Minutemen have struggled through three games. While they rank 83rd in total defense (433 yards allowed per game), they rank 122nd in rushing defense (238.7), 118th in scoring defense (38.7) and have yet to record an interception while playing man coverage.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
UMass kicker Jeremy Martin, who previously was at Plymouth State, is 1 for 1 on field goals this season when he connected on a 46-yarder at Marshall. That’s it for the Minutemen on special teams. Liberty kicker Alex Barbir, meanwhile, leads the team with 67 points and has made nine field goals this season, despite his 39-yarder being blocked with 1:18 remaining at N.C. State. DeMario Douglas and Shedro Louis have been bottled up recently in the punt and kick return games, respectively, and could find lanes against UMass.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
The Flames are upset and motivated after the one-point setback at N.C. State last weekend. That doesn’t bode well for a UMass team that has no rhythm on offense and is prone to giving up yards and points in bunches. The Minutemen are on a 10-game losing streak and have lost 10 consecutive games away from McGuirk Stadium. The struggles, coupled with limited practices and preparation for an abbreviated four-game season, have added up to a team that lacks confidence in Walt Bell’s second season at the helm.
The final thought
When UMass announced it late September it was actually going to play games this fall, Liberty immediately pounced at the opportunity to add an 11th game to the altered schedule. It may have been why athletic director Ian McCaw kept the Thanksgiving weekend open in case there was the chance to add a game to the slate to bolster the Flames’ resume for a bowl bid. Call it intelligent planning, call it luck, but adding another game that can result in a victory only helps Liberty as it continues its march toward a second straight bowl appearance. And make no bones about it: the Flames will win this game. It’s only a matter of whether Liberty will cover the spread and score enough to hit the over.
Prediction: Liberty 70, UMass 3
