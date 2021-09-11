Breaking down Liberty's first road game against Troy

Liberty at Troy

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive ends Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark versus Troy left tackle Austin Stidham and right tackle Grant Betts: Johnson and Clark combined for 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2020. Their production off the edge was crucial to Liberty’s defensive success. Essentially, if teams were in third-and-long situations, Johnson and Clark were going to find themselves in the backfield one way or another. The duo was limited to a meager one tackle for a loss in the season opener, and that was due to the design of the defensive scheme to limit what Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was able to do outside of the pocket. Now, the Flames will be able to pin their ears back and attack off the edge against Troy quarterback Taylor Powell. Stidham and Betts, though, will stand in the way at tackles. The two aren’t as imposing as Campbell’s offensive tackles, and Troy was known for surrendering on average two sacks a game last season. For instance, Troy surrendered four sacks to Middle Tennessee, BYU and Arkansas State, and multiple sacks against FCS program Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State and Middle Tennessee. (Yes, Troy and MTSU played twice in 2020, and MTSU posted six sacks in the two games.) Powell isn’t the dual-threat that Williams was, and Liberty will want to get him out of his comfort zone in the pocket.